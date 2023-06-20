Industries

Africa


Marriott to unveil first JW Marriott luxury safari lodge in Tanzania's Serengeti

20 Jun 2023
Marriott International has partnered with Delaware Investment to establish its inaugural JW Marriott luxury safari lodge in the Serengeti, Tanzania.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Anticipated to launch in 2026, the lodge will be located within the Serengeti National Park, an esteemed Unesco world heritage site renowned for its vast plains, the awe-inspiring great migration, and impressive herds of wildlife.

JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge is expected to offer 30 private suites, including two presidential suites, all of which will benefit from their own swimming pool and deck area. Additionally, extensive food, beverage and meeting facilities are planned.

JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge will sit between the Grumeti and Mbalageti rivers, benefitting from the abundant wildlife that accesses the rivers to the north and south alongside stunning views of the plains surrounding the lodge.

The Serengeti National Park is an important wildlife conservation and wilderness area in sub-Saharan Africa spanning approximately 14,763km².

It is the starting point of one of Africa’s greatest wildlife spectacles - the great migration, which involves millions of animals travelling a distance of approximately 2.9km from Serengeti into the neighbouring Masai Mara between June and September.

The “Big Five”, including lion, leopard, buffalo, rhinoceros and African elephant can also be found in the Serengeti.

Marriott's commitment to enriching experiences

“We are delighted to partner with Delaware Investment Limited for this landmark project in the Serengeti, an exciting new destination for the brand which also signifies our growing commitment to offering enriching experiences for our guests.” said Jenni Benzaquen, senior vice president, brand portfolio Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International.

Serengeti is located approximately 660km north-west of Dodoma in Tanzania, sharing a border with Kenya.

Autograph Collection Hotel to open in Kruger National Park
Autograph Collection Hotel to open in Kruger National Park

28 Mar 2023

The closest and easiest way to reach the camp is from the Grumeti airstrip, located a 25-minute drive from the site. International visitors can access the lodge from Kilimanjaro International Airport followed by a domestic flight to an airstrip in Serengeti or an eight-hour drive with scenic views of the vast savannas and wildlife along the route.

“It’s a very exciting moment for us to be able to collaborate with Marriott International to debut such a prestigious brand in one of the most iconic wildlife destinations in the world,” said Rishen Patel, owner of Delaware Investment.

JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge will mark the brand’s second luxury safari lodge in Africa, following the opening of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge earlier this year in the Masai Mara national reserve in Kenya. Marriott International currently operates more than 120 properties in Africa across its portfolio.

