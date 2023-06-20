Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

FusionDesignCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism & Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Airbus secures historic 500-plane order

20 Jun 2023
In a historic deal, Airbus, the renowned European aerospace company, has announced the sale of 500 single-aisle planes to IndiGo, India's leading airline.
Source:
Source: Pexels

This groundbreaking agreement marks the largest plane deal ever recorded.

By entering into this agreement, IndiGo is set to become the world's largest customer of the A320 Family, which is among the top-selling aircraft lines globally. With this deal, IndiGo's total order for Airbus aircraft reaches an impressive count of 1,330.

During the announcement at the Paris Air Show, both companies refrained from disclosing specific financial details of the sale.

The aircraft delivery is scheduled for between 2030 and 2035.

“This landmark order … is democratising affordable air travel for millions of people in the world’s fastest growing aviation market,” said Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and head of international at Airbus.

IndiGo's chief executive officer, Pieter Elbers, stated in a press release that the order will empower the company to advance its mission of fostering economic growth, social cohesion, and mobility in India.

This commitment holds significant weight as India recently surpassed China as the world's most populous country.

NextOptions
Read more: Indigo, Airbus



Related

Air Belgium lands in South Africa to a warm and energetic Gauteng welcome
Gauteng Tourism AuthorityAir Belgium lands in South Africa to a warm and energetic Gauteng welcome21 Sep 2022
SA's Pegasus Vertical Business Jet gets ready for lift-off
The Publicity WorkshopSA's Pegasus Vertical Business Jet gets ready for lift-off1 Apr 2021
Airbus launches travel companion app to ease passenger travel
Airbus launches travel companion app to ease passenger travel26 Mar 2021
Credit: Erik Mclean on .
Impact of Covid-19 on Europe - Brands 100 Report30 Mar 2020
Business English proficiency is not a soft skill
Wits Language SchoolBusiness English proficiency is not a soft skill3 Dec 2019
Airbus to introduce 'Connected Experience' platform
Airbus to introduce 'Connected Experience' platform4 Apr 2019
Airbus trials shore-to-ship drone deliveries
Airbus trials shore-to-ship drone deliveries18 Mar 2019
Airbus A330-900 in Emirates livery
Emirates reduces A380 order, major blow to Airbus14 Feb 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz