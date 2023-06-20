Airbus secures historic 500-plane order

In a historic deal, Airbus, the renowned European aerospace company, has announced the sale of 500 single-aisle planes to IndiGo, India's leading airline.

This groundbreaking agreement marks the largest plane deal ever recorded.

By entering into this agreement, IndiGo is set to become the world's largest customer of the A320 Family, which is among the top-selling aircraft lines globally. With this deal, IndiGo's total order for Airbus aircraft reaches an impressive count of 1,330.

During the announcement at the Paris Air Show, both companies refrained from disclosing specific financial details of the sale.

The aircraft delivery is scheduled for between 2030 and 2035.

“This landmark order … is democratising affordable air travel for millions of people in the world’s fastest growing aviation market,” said Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and head of international at Airbus.

IndiGo's chief executive officer, Pieter Elbers, stated in a press release that the order will empower the company to advance its mission of fostering economic growth, social cohesion, and mobility in India.

This commitment holds significant weight as India recently surpassed China as the world's most populous country.