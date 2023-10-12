Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


SIU welcomes R185m SABC security tender court ruling

12 Oct 2023
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed two judgments by the High Court against former members of the interim board of the SABC and its decision to award a multi-million rand security tender to Mafoko Security Patrols Pty Ltd.
Image source: Pixabay from
Image source: Pixabay from Pexels

According to the SIU, the court ruled that the decision to award the R185 million physical security services tender is “invalid” and is “reviewed and set aside”.

“The interim board took a decision to award Mafoko a security tender for a period of five years commencing 1 August 2017 at a total contract price of R185,519,425.61, which was R2,300,955.43 more than the contract price for Mjayeli Security. Mjayeli was recommended by three tender committees to the board for appointment.

“In terms of the High Court judgment, Mafoko Security Patrols must, within 30 days, submit an audited statement of the expenses incurred in the performance of its obligations in terms of the tender, the income received and the net profit it would have earned at the expiry of the contract.

“The High Court also ordered the SABC to obtain an independent audited verification within 60 days. After that, the Court will determine the amount of profits to be paid back by Mafoko to the SABC or the SIU,” the unit said.

SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi said: “The Court’s reference to the King Code on Good Governance underscores the requirements, as also provided for in the Public Finance Management Act, for the Boards of Directors to always act in the interest of State Institutions”.

Image source: sakhorn saengtongsamarnsin –
High Court sets aside multi-million rand prisons renovation contract

30 Aug 2023

In another judgment, the court dismissed an application by members of the former interim board, which sought to review and set aside a SIU report that recommended that they be declared delinquent.

The application was brought by former interim board members Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and John Matisohn.

“The SIU investigation found that the interim board had irregularly awarded the security contract to Mafoko Security Services, and their action was wrongful and irregular. The SIU believes they were supposed to consider launching an investigation, cancel the tender, or remitting it for reconsideration. The SIU found that the interim board failed to discharge their fiduciary duties in that respect and failed to act in the best interests of the SABC.

“The interim board members argued that the SIU report was irrational, the SIU’s investigation was unconstitutional and contravened the principle of legality, and the SIU went beyond the scope of the President’s Proclamation. Furthermore, they contended that the SIU acted irrationally and procedurally unfairly and exceeded its powers in reaching the findings.

“However, the High Court dismissed the application and ruled that the SIU acted in accordance with the Proclamation by the President, which included investigating maladministration,” the SIU said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: SABC, SIU, Special Investigating Unit, tender fraud

Related

DJ Sbu in conversation with SABC's head of content Lala Tuku and head of African Language Station Sbongi Ngcobo. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
#Loeries2023: Is the SABC still relevant in the digital age?6 Oct 2023
Source: © The Loeries The Loeries Creative Week Masterclasses' speakers have been announced
Loeries Creative Week masterclasses' speakers announced26 Sep 2023
The sneaker was launched earlier in September. Source: Supplied.
Thobela FM launches limited edition sneakers20 Sep 2023
Nozipho Zulu competed against thousands of other aspiring presenters. Source: Supplied.
Nozipho Zulu wins Ukhozi FM's Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search12 Sep 2023
SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches
SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches8 Sep 2023
Image source: sakhorn saengtongsamarnsin –
High Court sets aside multi-million rand prisons renovation contract30 Aug 2023
Image source: Tomasz Wyszolmirski –
R400m tender fraud trial to begin in May next year16 Aug 2023
Image source: Brian Jackson –
SIU files leave to appeal in Telkom case15 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz