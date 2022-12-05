What is military-grade testing, and why should you opt for a notebook that's certified?

These devices aren’t used to construct buildings in the literal sense but they could just as well play a role in developing the finished product of a building. And during that process, the user may travel to and visit construction sites. Even more, they may live in a house with pets or small children that aren’t conscious of the fragility of technology.
It’s essential to ensure that modern-day tools are built to endure any possible scenario that could damage the device. How do you think about every single possibility, though? It’s almost incomprehensible, which is why a standard has been developed to uphold device longevity using various vigorous testing methods.
Have you ever noticed a MIL-STD-810 badge slapped on the box of a new device? That’s the testing certification you want to see on your box. It’s become the industry standard for tech device testing and certification. It ensures that your new phone, notebook or accessory went through rigorous tests before it made its way to your desk.
The MIL-STD-810 standard was developed by the United States Department of Defense in 1967. It’s a military standard used for testing specifications of environmental conditions for equipment.
It was specifically developed for the use of the US Department of Defense applications and later adopted to commercial standards because of its reliability. Industrial and Military Grade notebook manufacturers, like ASUS, use the standards as a benchmark to ensure the longevity of their products.
Contained within these standards is a list of criteria for test facilities and environmental tests that are designed to put devices through a variety of strenuous tests.
There are 29 methods total, each representing an environmental element to be tested in a laboratory environment. The standard includes a detailed account of how the test should be conducted and the parameters of the test.
Each tech hardware manufacturer should strive to develop devices that ensure longevity and the ability to last in a variety of environments. ASUS, for example, conducts up to 15 separate tests in environmental conditions, including extreme heat and cold, pressure tests and even drop tests on all of its rated devices.
Complying with this standard means the device has undergone a number of tests proving it’s capable of lasting in real-world environments.
Below is a list of the tests conducted by ASUS in monitored environments in its testing facilities.
The ExpertBook B9 (B9400CBA) is an ultraportable powerhouse that doesn’t compromise quality and performance for size, enabling effortless mobile working and uninterrupted collaboration. The lightweight magnesium-alloy chassis weighs only 880g, with the superior-quality forged magnesium-lithium lid and reinforced construction built to pass military-grade endurance standards and stringent ASUS torture tests.