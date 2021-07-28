How Covid-19 is shaping trends in the food service industry

Lockdown restrictions around the world have had a significant effect on the hospitality industry. While the easing of restrictions earlier in the year in South Africa was welcomed news, the recent level 4 lockdown has meant another devastating setback for restaurants, hotels and more. Drive past your local restaurant scene and you'll quickly get the picture.

Among the sub-sectors affected is the food service industry that supplies to sit-down and quick-service restaurants and hotels. So what are some of the new trends that have emerged and how are businesses adapting?