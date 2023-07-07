Eduvos promotes employability of students with first Career Fair

Eduvos, one of South Africa's largest private higher education institutions, is excited to launch its first-ever Careers Fair across all 12 Eduvos campuses.

Eduvos’s mission is to shape the potential of its students. It places a firm emphasis on the employability of its students. Eduvos strives to create a holistic study experience that includes ensuring our graduates are real-world ready and employable. The Careers Fair will connect Eduvos students, or Vossies, and graduates with the best in business so they can pursue their career dreams.

The Eduvos Career Fair is an opportunity for students to interact, network and explore career opportunities in industry. Eduvos's accredited qualifications produce real-world ready candidates, meaning industry partners will be among the first to select from the Eduvos talent pool.

“At Eduvos, the focus is on preparing students for the changes in the socio-economic environment and in the world of work,” says Eduvos head of student affairs, Cheryl Smith.

“The careers fair offers a unique opportunity for Eduvos students to network with potential employers, gain exposure to different industries and learn about the various career paths available to them. It is therefore not only beneficial for our students, but it's also valuable for businesses as they get access to graduates that have the core abilities and values that employers and employees deem necessary for today’s successes.”

Eduvos hopes that students are able to find job opportunities and information about companies that align with their studies and career goals. Some of the companies that will be exhibiting at this year’s Careers Fair include Platinum Life, PG Group and Siyakhanda International Trade Concepts.

The Careers Fair is one of several projects of Eduvos’s Employability Centre. The dedicated team hosts various events throughout the year, including industry talks and breakfasts, to introduce students to relevant companies and professionals.

For companies interested in exhibiting at an Eduvos Careers Fair or for more information contact moc.sovude@slessew.anram.

For media enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak or visit www.eduvos.com.



