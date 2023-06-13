Industries

Africa


Eduvos allows prospective students to secure their seat for 2024

13 Jun 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
One of South Africa's largest private higher education institutions, Eduvos, is still accepting pre-enrolment for 2024.
Eduvos allows prospective students to secure their seat for 2024

While most public universities in South Africa open applications mid-year, private higher education institutions have largely only opened applications the year of study.

Eduvos recognises the amount of stress that matrics are already under in their final year of school and want to alleviate some of this by giving them the chance to secure their seat for 2024. Knowing that they are enrolled for a fully accredited qualification at a top higher education institution takes away some of the uncertainty at this pivotal point in their lives.

Prospective students simply have to complete the online application, submita copy of their ID, latest school results and pay the R300 application fee to pre-enrol for 2024.

Eduvos believes in affordable, quality higher education. For this reason, fees for 2024 will only increase by 5% in keeping with inflation. The institution recognises that funding remains a major obstacle for many South Africans who wish to further their education. For this reason, Eduvos has several funding partners who can help students find the funding solution that works for them. In addition to its funding partners, Eduvos shares external bursary opportunities for current and prospective students to apply for, in collaboration with Vela Trust.

Beyond enriching our students, or Vossies, with knowledge and skills, Eduvos understands that it is only the first step in its students’ path.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is drastically altering the world we live in as well as the job market. The skills needed to thrive today are constantly evolving. Eduvos aims to equip its students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the technologically advancing world. Eduvos'sembrace of modern technology is evidenced by its partnership with EON Reality Inc. which will bring AI and Virtual Reality to the institution’s teaching.

Eduvos qualifications are thus geared to prepare students for the world of work. This includes the institution’s relevant course material, lecturers with industry experience and a dedicated Employability Centre that helps students find job placements after graduating. The institution offers over 27 fully accredited, internationally recognised qualifications that are constantly being assessed to meet the needs of the evolving industry.

To pre-enrol click here.

For media enquiries, contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
Read more: higher education, Eduvos, Kara van der Berg



