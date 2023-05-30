NWU invites community partners to join a network of experts

This exciting new forum aims to build capacity in communities through a network of expertise and collective community involvement. “We aim to work closely with NPOs to help identify their knowledge and service needs. The NWU wants to support their work through the sharing of skills and human resources that are available at the university,” says Bibi Bouwman, director for Sustainability and Community Impact.
According to Bibi, the forum will be utilised as a gateway for students who need to complete service learning to reach out to NPOs and become involved in communities.
This is an excellent opportunity for all community partners, and we invite them to register to be part of this dynamic network. This forum meeting is open to everyone involved in community upliftment and projects across the NWU’s three campuses. To be part of this network, simply register using the link that will be provided on the NWU's website. Use the following link to RSVP for the meeting: https://forms.gle/CfbhATuPo2t4egcv8.
The venues at all campuses will be communicated to registered participants after the closing date for registration.
The meeting of registered organisations will take place on 19 July 2023 in Vanderbijlpark, on 20 July 2023 in Potchefstroom, and on 21 July 2023 in Mahikeng (from 10h30 to 12h30 at all campuses). Representatives of community partners who are unable to attend in person may join in virtually through the TEAMS links below:
19 July 2023
10h30 – 12h30 Vanderbijlpark
Meeting ID: 370 722 902 582 Passcode: KZCzuH
20 July 2023
10h30 – 12h30 Potchefstroom
Meeting ID: 365 840 467 632 Passcode: BZwx9h
21 July 2023
10h30 – 12h30 Mahikeng
Meeting ID: 323 453 728 482 Passcode: gCzs8g
For more information, phone Tumelo Legae at 018 285 25 98 or send an email to az.ca.uwn@eagel.olemut, or contact Bibi Bouwman at az.ca.uwn@namwuob.ibib.