Africa


DHL Express SSA and Gibs Centre for African Management and Markets sign an MOU

26 May 2023
Issued by: Gordon Institute of Business Science
DHL Express, global leader in logistics has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) Centre for African Management and Markets (CAMM). The three-year partnership between DHL Express and CAMM will comprise four interrelated projects, focused on sub-Saharan African countries, companies, cities, and communities, with the aim to give unique insights that will enable the growth of the region.
DHL Express SSA and Gibs Centre for African Management and Markets sign an MOU

The four projects are designed to specifically address different aspects of economic growth, development, company competitiveness, and country well-being, will contribute to insight and understanding, and afford better positioning in strategic decisions for businesses, investors, policymakers, and economies on the continent.

By engaging in this multifaceted research collaboration, CAMM and DHL Express are firmly stating their commitment to fostering connectedness, growth and competitiveness in African economies, markets, companies, and cities.

“As DHL Express SSA, we are excited about this MOU and partnership with CAMM and Gibs. We look forward to using our thought leadership position and CAMM’s extensive expertise to deliver a significant difference in our communities.

Our purpose as a business is about connecting people and improving lives, we hope that data and insights coming out of these studies will be used by businesses and policy-makers to effectively promote sustainable growth and development across the African continent,” said Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa.

Professor Adrian Saville, founding director of CAMM, noted: “The partnership with DHL Express exemplifies an unwavering commitment to excellence and forward-thinking collaboration. DHL's global leadership in logistics, coupled with their deep-rooted dedication to connecting people and improving lives, positions them as an invaluable partner in our quest to drive meaningful impact and unlock the full potential of African economies, markets, and communities."

The insights and findings generated through these research projects will be shared with the broader business community, policymakers, and academia.

Speaking at the signing, Gibs dean, Professor Morris Mthombeni said: “At Gibs, we believe in collaborating with corporate partners that have a track record of responsible business management, especially in our African context, as this facilitates the exchange of transformative knowledge and promotes real-world relevance of business education. This partnership with DHL Express SSA is a significant step towards fostering mutual growth, driving innovation, and empowering African markets.”

Gordon Institute of Business Science
(GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.
