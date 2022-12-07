General BCom - opening doors to a host of career options

Thousands of matriculants will soon be asking what it is they can study with their newly earned bachelor's degree pass when they receive their results in January.

“Moving directly out of school into a specialised degree can be extremely intimidating and overwhelming for students,” says Dr Mohamed Shahiem Patel, head of Commerce and Management at Regent Business School.

“Studying a general Bachelor of Commerce degree removes some of the pressure as students can go into several different careers.

“The BCom degree affords you the opportunity to express yourself as a leader, whilst offering you a robust academic worldview,” he said.

The general BCom degree is a three-year programme designed to give students the skills and knowledge to obtain a successful career in commerce.

As commerce involves selling goods and services, nearly every sector has careers to offer for BCom graduates.

“With a wealth of choice, you’ll have the opportunity to advance in your career and attain high-level positions in several fields such as accounting sciences, auditing, banking, business management, communication, economic and management sciences, financial services, governance, human resources, Insurance, manufacturing and distribution, marketing, transportation and warehousing,” said Dr Patel.