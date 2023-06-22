2 SA schools shortlisted for World's Best School Prizes 2023

Two inspirational South African schools have been named in the Top 10 shortlists for the $250,000 World's Best School Prizes. The five World's Best School Prizes, founded last year by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, and the Lemann Foundation, are the world's most prestigious education prizes.

Spark Soweto is the 20th school in the Spark Schools network of private schools offering affordable, globally competitive education. By prioritising affordability, community engagement, and environmental stewardship, the school has become a catalyst for change for its disadvantaged community, has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration.

Rustenburg Girls’ High School, a government school in Rondebosch, Cape Town, South Africa, which embraces the vital role that physical and mental fitness play in a well-rounded education, has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives.

The five World’s Best School Prizes - for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives - celebrate schools everywhere for the pivotal role they play in developing the next generation of learners and for their enormous contribution to society’s progress, especially in the wake of Covid-19. The Prizes were established to share the best practices of schools that are transforming the lives of their students and making a real difference in their communities.

Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said: “The schools shortlisted for the World’s Best School Prizes, no matter where they can be found or what they teach, all have one thing in common. They all have a strong school culture. Their leaders know how to attract and motivate exceptional educators, inspire change, and build excellent teaching and learning environments.

“I must congratulate SPARK Soweto and Rustenburg Girls’ High School on being named in the Top 10 shortlists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2023. Schools across the globe will learn from the story of these trailblazing South African institutions and the culture they have cultivated.”