Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


MBAWC urges all industry players to prioritise safety on construction sites

11 Aug 2022
According to the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (FEM), 6,423 workplace accidents requiring medical attention were reported in 2021. Of these reported incidents, 56 resulted in fatalities. In addition, the report indicates that 11,761 days were lost in 2021 as a result of employees being injured and five people were permanently disabled.
Source: chaiyapruek youprasert ©
Source: chaiyapruek youprasert © 123RF.com

In light of this, the Master Builders’ Association Western Cape (MBAWC) urges its members, employers and employees in the construction industry to prioritise safety both on and off site at all times with a view to eliminating accidents.

Health and safety manager at the MBAWC, Deon Bester, says the FEM figures are concerning. “Not only is any death, injury or disablement unacceptable, the downtime that occurs as a result of accidents impacts the overall delivery of projects.”

“This is why employers and employees need to work together when it comes to health and safety compliance. The Occupational Health and Safety Act states that all employees have the right to work in a safe environment, but with that comes the responsibility of complying with the health and safety standards that have been put in place,” he adds.

Turner & Townsend releases International Construction Market Survey for 2022
Turner & Townsend releases International Construction Market Survey for 2022

13 Jul 2022

Motor accidents one of the largest contributors

A closer look at the most common accidents that occur within the construction industry reveals that motor accidents are one of the largest contributors to the issue.

“This is a very difficult area to control, but people who make use of company transport, especially those being transported in open vehicles, must know the rules of the road. These employees should not allow themselves to be transported in unsafe modes of transport. Employers operating these vehicles should always ensure that they abide by the requirements of the National Road Traffic Act, as well as the requirements of Section 23 of the Construction Regulations,” says Bester.

While many contractors and employers invest significantly in training their staff about health and safety compliance, it is up to all parties to ensure adherence to the safety learnings and on-site measures.

The MBAWC offers assistance to its members to ensure compliance with the Health and Safety Act. “We believe that nobody should lose their life while at work, which is why we offer advice on how our members can ensure that safety is constantly prioritised – both on and off site,” concludes Bester.

NextOptions
Read more: Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company, construction safety, Master Builders’ Association Western Cape, construction site safety

Related

FEM registers alarming number of injuries in local construction industry
FEM registers alarming number of injuries in local construction industry25 Apr 2022
Entrepreneurship for Contractors Development Programme open for applications
Entrepreneurship for Contractors Development Programme open for applications29 Mar 2022
Rich Volker
New president at the helm of Master Builders' Association Western Cape4 Nov 2021
Construction site safety a concern as injury stats rise
Construction site safety a concern as injury stats rise30 Sep 2021
Gap in market for youth to pursue artisan careers
Gap in market for youth to pursue artisan careers5 Jul 2021
Fiercely contested MBA North construction safety competition gets underway
Fiercely contested MBA North construction safety competition gets underway21 May 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz