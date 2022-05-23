F1 review: Spain 2022

The sixth round of the 2022 F1 World Championship took place in Barcelona, Catalunya, Spain. The circuit is popular with the drivers, as they enjoy the long straights and the mixture of slow and fast corners. However, it is difficult to overtake and qualifying is important. Tyre conservation is generally a challenge. Once again this proved to be the case in qualifying, as well as the race due to the sweltering heat.



There were a couple of stories making headlines in the week leading up to the Grand Prix. The biggest of these were the upgrades made to the Aston Martin machine. The AMR22B looked remarkably similar to the Red Bull racer. There were a number of Red Bull employees who had been headhunted by Aston Martin and this was the reason provided for the similarity.



Continue reading the full story on Double Apex... There were a couple of stories making headlines in the week leading up to the Grand Prix. The biggest of these were the upgrades made to the Aston Martin machine. The AMR22B looked remarkably similar to the Red Bull racer. There were a number of Red Bull employees who had been headhunted by Aston Martin and this was the reason provided for the similarity.