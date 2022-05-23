Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Motorsport Review South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


F1 review: Spain 2022

23 May 2022
The sixth round of the 2022 F1 World Championship took place in Barcelona, Catalunya, Spain. The circuit is popular with the drivers, as they enjoy the long straights and the mixture of slow and fast corners. However, it is difficult to overtake and qualifying is important. Tyre conservation is generally a challenge. Once again this proved to be the case in qualifying, as well as the race due to the sweltering heat.
F1 review: Spain 2022

There were a couple of stories making headlines in the week leading up to the Grand Prix. The biggest of these were the upgrades made to the Aston Martin machine. The AMR22B looked remarkably similar to the Red Bull racer. There were a number of Red Bull employees who had been headhunted by Aston Martin and this was the reason provided for the similarity.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
NextOptions


SOURCE

Double Apex
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape
Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

Related

Max Verstappen would like to race in Africa, thinks Kyalami would be a cool addition
Max Verstappen would like to race in Africa, thinks Kyalami would be a cool addition13 May 2022
Announce F1 race in South Africa, says Lewis Hamilton
Announce F1 race in South Africa, says Lewis Hamilton11 Apr 2022
F1 review: Saudi Arabia 2022
F1 review: Saudi Arabia 202229 Mar 2022
F1 testing 2022: What have we learned?
F1 testing 2022: What have we learned?15 Mar 2022
The 2021 F1 season review: annus horribilis
The 2021 F1 season review: annus horribilis24 Dec 2021
Legendary F1 personality Sir Frank Williams passes away
Legendary F1 personality Sir Frank Williams passes away29 Nov 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz