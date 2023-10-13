Transport Month: Take a long-term view of commercial fleet tyre management

Every cent per kilometre that professional transport operators can save keeps their business running in a very cut-throat operating environment. But, when it comes to fleet tyre selection, focusing on short term savings instead of long-term investments can be one of your biggest mistakes.

Partner with a reputable tyre supplier with accredited sales channels and an in-field technical services team to get the most out of your fleet’s tyres.

Dunlop Tyres South Africa offers a comprehensive Truck, Bus & Radial (TBR) tyre range, and offers these tips for more sustainable fleet tyre management.

Partner with a reputable tyre supplier. Accredited sales channels and an in-field technical services team will ensure you’re getting the most out of your tyres. They can advise you on tyre selection, application, scrap reports, fleet surveys and even business growth and staff development.

Choose tyres wisely based on the wheel position and the fleet's application. With many different tyre tread patterns and casing constructions available, using an ill-suited tyre will result in loss of mileage and a higher cost per kilometre (CPK).

Use a fleet tyre tracking programme and tyre pressure maintenance system. Carry out frequent tyre checks and maintenance. Ensure staff are properly trained. Dunlop uses a number of systems to assist in compiling data and to support fleet customers with correct tyre application and improved outcomes in safety, mileage, cost containment and life span. This is fed in and out of the Digitrak data management system, and used to monitor tyre mileage performance from “cradle to grave”.

Choose a tyre that gives good first-life mileage and a strong, durable casing that can be retreaded multiple times. Avoid second-hand tyres.

Dunlop’s SP835A Premium Drive tyre is suitable for long-haul application and offers free Dunlop Sure truck tyre insurance in size 315/80R 22.5.

Professional transport operators recognise the impact of tyre cost vs tyre performance and the necessity of fitting the correct tyre for the application. They also understand how vehicle and tyre maintenance affect safety, reputation, fuel consumption, and prevent unnecessary breakdowns and insurance claims.

With Dunlop’s extensive TBR range, you’ll maximise CPK and enjoy fuel and bottom-line savings – keeping the wheels of your fleet turning well into the future.

Dunlop’s Truck, Bus and Radial tyre range is designed using advanced Japanese technology and manufactured locally at its Ladysmith plant, which celebrates 50 years of manufacturing excellence in 2023.

Dunlop offers a CPK guarantee, plus the added benefit of 18 months of Dunlop Sure truck tyre insurance at no extra charge, exclusively available on the Dunlop SP835A Premium Drive in size 315/80R 22.5.

The company’s TBR range is designed using advanced Japanese technology, tested against Africa’s challenging road conditions, and manufactured locally at a state-of-the-art purpose-built 180,000m² TBR factory in Ladysmith.

Sumitomo Rubber SA also has a fast-growing Dunlop Commercial dealer footprint throughout the major cities and popular routes, to help with 24-hour breakdown support, new tyre sales and tyre retreading.

Find out more at https://www.dunloptyres.co.za/Tyre-Range/BusTruck