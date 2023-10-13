AutoTrader partners with 2023 FIA World Rallycross

The FIA World Rallycross Championship returned to Cape Town's Killarney International Raceway this past weekend - and we are proud to reveal that AutoTrader was an official race partner.

Image: FIA World Rallycross of South Africa

The penultimate round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, known as World RX of South Africa, took place on 7 and 8 October. Remarkably, the rallycross cars, which delivered heart-stopping thrills and spills, were all-electric vehicles (EVs).

Our CEO, George Mienie, says that there has never been a better time to showcase EV technology in South Africa. “The continual fuel hikes have made owning and driving an EV a more attractive proposition than ever before” he points out.

The FIA World Rallycross Championship is an evolved version of the popular FIA European Rallycross Championship, which was initiated in 2014. In 2022, the World Rallycross Championship series switched to electric cars. Rallycross Championship rounds take place all over the world and, in 2017, South Africa hosted its first event. In 2019, the FIA World Rallycross Championship returned to the Killarney International Raceway. The local event is being organised by the same team that brought the FIA ABB Formula E Cape Town E-Prix to South Africa in February 2023.

Our CEO explains that AutoTrader is known for investing in many of the top events within the local automotive industry. “Because we strongly believe in the future of e-mobility, we are especially keen to support EV events and partner with industry stakeholders who have aligned goals of providing access to EV technology to South Africans. We believe that the time is right for the spotlight to fall on EVs.

"Like many countries, South Africa is witnessing a growing interest in EVs and sustainability. As a result, the local automotive industry has been exploring opportunities to invest in EV production. Hand-in-hand with this, automotive manufacturers are also adopting greener manufacturing processes as they work towards achieving the lowest possible greenhouse gas emissions,” Mienie notes.

Given this situation, our team supported the FIA World Rallycross Championship in South Africa in a number of ways. We were at the event to produce content, surprise and delight fans and we also featured the chairperson of the FIA World Rallycross Championship in South Africa, Iain Banner, on the AutoTrader podcast.

“We are exceptionally proud to have partnered with the all-electric World RX of South Africa. The challenging circuit, set in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, certainly delivered a captivating motorsport event,” concludes Mienie.



