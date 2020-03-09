What to expect from this year's Night of a 1000 Drawings

The 1000 Drawings inner-city art exhibition will be held at Victoria Yards, Lorentzville in Johannesburg from 27 to 29 March 2020.







Previous years have been an epic success with R150,000 raised for the beneficiaries. The charities benefitting from the generosity are Dlala Nje, Everybody Love Everybody (ELE), Timbuktu in the Valley and not forgetting the original beneficiary, the one who inspired the beginning of 1000 Drawings, Paballo Ya Batho.



This year, in addition to the public submissions, the participation has been extended to professional artists, advertising and marketing fraternity, school art departments, art schools, art galleries, tattoo artists and corporate South Africa.







Art and charity

Friday will kick off with the launch of Art Battle SA. This official Art Battle SA event will see 16 local artists step up to the easel to compete against the clock and for audience votes. Across three 20-minute rounds, the audience will decide which four competitors will join the final round, where only one ‘Art Battle Champion’ will emerge. This champion will join the SA National Tournament series and have a chance to head to the Art Battle World Championships in October 2020.





Art Battle is a global live art tournament. Watch as incredible live artists transform blank canvases into masterpieces in just 20 minutes. All work created will be available for silent auction.



Saturday is jam-packed with entertainment of all varieties, a fashion show, quiz night and the mass art sale between 5pm and 6pm. Sunday will once again be action-packed with entertainment, an auction with a comedy twist and the final sale of the art on show. This event is open for everyone of all ages.



Other than the auction, the artworks will be sold at R150 per artwork – which means you can get yourself an original by famous artists of tomorrow and support a good cause at the same time.





According to event organiser Kelly McGillivray: “Anyone can create art – in coffee shops, galleries and tattoo parlours, host their own doodle-sessions or make art in the privacy of their homes. Drop-off boxes for artwork are located around Joburg, encouraging people to doodle and drop-off as much as possible. We also encourage artwork to be sent to us from anywhere in the world/South Africa too – the more we have, the more we raise.”



