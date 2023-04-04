MusicExchange: Tarryn Lamb lives like there's no tomorrow

We chatted to Tarryn Lamb recently...
My purpose is to serve.
The most inspirational mediums in my lif. Music is my therapy.
The experiences, thoughts and pictures of my journey in life.
“Live everyday like there’s no tomorrow”.
Being known or talked about by many people.
When I pass on.
A lazy mindset.
Ed Sheehan
Anywhere, even when I’m sleeping, so I always keep my notepad by the bed.
Writing the song. The more time I sit with the words and the melody, the lines miraculously start revealing themselves and the flow of the song starts to take form.
Allo Blaccs' Wake me up.
One day my heel got stuck in between the floor board of the stage while I was singing a very deep ballad. During the song, half of my mind was trying to figure out what I was going to do when the song ended if my foot was still stuck. The song then ended and there was applause and then silence. So I told the audience that I have a confession - that my foot was
stuck in the floor. It was so hilarious!
My family.
I just wear whatever feels good.
Karlien Van Jaarsveld’s balance between work life and her family life.
My most treasured possession is my Saint Christopher pendant.
Brandy and Coke Zero.
Royal Albert Hall.
My freckles.
Ta.
A travel blogger.
Chilled. Hard worker. Optimistic. Homely.
Dream on - Aerosmith
You’re The Inspiration - Chicago
Hold my Hand - Lady Gaga
Rosie - John Mayer
Leave before you love - Jonas Brothers
Shawshank Redemption.
Thesaurus.
Do-Re-Mi from the Sound of Music changed my life because it taught methe first three notes of the music scale.
I love my dogs Jessie and Sherlock.
My favourite word is “Awe”. I use it when I greet and when I agree.
To visit Nashville.
My grey hair.
Boredom.
Happiness is temporary. Joy is everlasting.
Sweat.
Start in Prayer.
Learning to cook.
I wish for a world filled with peace.