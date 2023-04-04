MusicExchange: Tarryn Lamb lives like there's no tomorrow

Singer-songwriter and actress Tarrn Lamb has more than a dozen hit singles to her name and will be at the quaint theatre "Die Koelkammers" in Paternoster up the West Coast on 14 April with Frank Freeman in a duo performance. She was previously the lead singer in bands BlackByrd and LaVuvuzela.

Image supplied

We chatted to Tarryn Lamb recently...

What is your purpose?

My purpose is to serve.

What does music mean to you?

The most inspirational mediums in my lif. Music is my therapy.

My music is about…

The experiences, thoughts and pictures of my journey in life.

What is your motto?

“Live everyday like there’s no tomorrow”.

Fame is about…

Being known or talked about by many people.

Retirement will happen when...

When I pass on.

I don't do…

A lazy mindset.

I would love to co-write with?

Ed Sheehan

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Anywhere, even when I’m sleeping, so I always keep my notepad by the bed.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Writing the song. The more time I sit with the words and the melody, the lines miraculously start revealing themselves and the flow of the song starts to take form.

The song you must do during every show?

Allo Blaccs' Wake me up.

Any funny moments on stage?

One day my heel got stuck in between the floor board of the stage while I was singing a very deep ballad. During the song, half of my mind was trying to figure out what I was going to do when the song ended if my foot was still stuck. The song then ended and there was applause and then silence. So I told the audience that I have a confession - that my foot was

stuck in the floor. It was so hilarious!

My heroes are…

My family.

My style icon is…

I just wear whatever feels good.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Karlien Van Jaarsveld’s balance between work life and her family life.

What is your most treasured possession?

My most treasured possession is my Saint Christopher pendant.

It's your round, what are you drinking?

Brandy and Coke Zero.

Dream gig to do?

Royal Albert Hall.

What makes you stand out?

My freckles.

Any nicknames?

Ta.

Image supplied

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A travel blogger.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Chilled. Hard worker. Optimistic. Homely.

Five must have songs on your Spotify playlist

Dream on - Aerosmith

You’re The Inspiration - Chicago

Hold my Hand - Lady Gaga

Rosie - John Mayer

Leave before you love - Jonas Brothers

Greatest movie ever made?

Shawshank Redemption.

What book are you reading?

Thesaurus.

What song changed your life?

Do-Re-Mi from the Sound of Music changed my life because it taught methe first three notes of the music scale.

Who do you love?

I love my dogs Jessie and Sherlock.

What is your favourite Word?

My favourite word is “Awe”. I use it when I greet and when I agree.

Top of your bucket list?

To visit Nashville.

What do you complain about most often?

My grey hair.

What is your biggest fear?

Boredom.

Happiness is…

Happiness is temporary. Joy is everlasting.

On stage, I tend to…

Sweat.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Start in Prayer.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Learning to cook.

Wishes and dreams?

I wish for a world filled with peace.