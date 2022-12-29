Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEast Coast RadioAsante SolutionsOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


YouTube partners with All-Africa Music Awards

29 Dec 2022
Ahead of the highly anticipated eighth edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (Afrima) tagged 'Teranga Edition' scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, global entertainment service YouTube, has entered into a partnership with Afrima to help provide artist-focused educational sessions and live streaming support for the awards.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

AFRIMA, which recognises African music globally is poised to ensure that the annual four-day festival is broadcasted to music lovers and stakeholders across the globe. Importantly, YouTube will be conducting workshop sessions for African creatives at the Africa Music Business Summit (one of the events at the eighth Afrima) to educate on visibility across the global creative ecosystem on a digital platform.

The global streaming service will also be partnering with the All Africa Music Awards on a special incubator programme dubbed, AfrimaCreative Academy, which aims to empower one million Africans (and in diaspora) in the music and creative industry in the next five years.

Speaking on the development, the head of the culture division at the African Union Commission (AUC), Angela Martins said:

“It is important that we spread our efforts to promote inclusivity and ensure that the world can see the impact of AFRIMA at the global centre stage. It is easier for people to now follow up with the award ceremony via their smartphone or other devices. It is also vital we continue to create more education for creators to help them thrive in their crafts, and we are happy to align with YouTube on achieving this shared vision.”

NextOptions

Related

Source:
All the top YouTube videos in SA for the year!2 Dec 2022
Source:
Here is the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class for 2023!16 Nov 2022
Cell C and Joe Public get Mzanzi spinning
Joe PublicCell C and Joe Public get Mzanzi spinning14 Nov 2022
The undeniable capacity of a human touch in an increasingly digital B2B marketing space
DentsuThe undeniable capacity of a human touch in an increasingly digital B2B marketing space26 Oct 2022
YouTube announces new ways for creators to make money, supporting the next wave of entrepreneurs
YouTube announces new ways for creators to make money, supporting the next wave of entrepreneurs23 Sep 2022
Top 30 Google Business Profile tips and tricks
BurnesseoTop 30 Google Business Profile tips and tricks8 Sep 2022
The hosts of this year's Safta Awards
The hosts and the glamour of this year's Saftas30 Aug 2022
Image supplied: Raeesa Dhorat, head of the Female Voices Development Programme at Special Effects Media SA
#WomensMonth: Raeesa Dhorat on bridging the digital gap for African creators15 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz