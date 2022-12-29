YouTube partners with All-Africa Music Awards

Ahead of the highly anticipated eighth edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (Afrima) tagged 'Teranga Edition' scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, global entertainment service YouTube, has entered into a partnership with Afrima to help provide artist-focused educational sessions and live streaming support for the awards.

AFRIMA, which recognises African music globally is poised to ensure that the annual four-day festival is broadcasted to music lovers and stakeholders across the globe. Importantly, YouTube will be conducting workshop sessions for African creatives at the Africa Music Business Summit (one of the events at the eighth Afrima) to educate on visibility across the global creative ecosystem on a digital platform.

The global streaming service will also be partnering with the All Africa Music Awards on a special incubator programme dubbed, AfrimaCreative Academy, which aims to empower one million Africans (and in diaspora) in the music and creative industry in the next five years.

Speaking on the development, the head of the culture division at the African Union Commission (AUC), Angela Martins said:

“It is important that we spread our efforts to promote inclusivity and ensure that the world can see the impact of AFRIMA at the global centre stage. It is easier for people to now follow up with the award ceremony via their smartphone or other devices. It is also vital we continue to create more education for creators to help them thrive in their crafts, and we are happy to align with YouTube on achieving this shared vision.”