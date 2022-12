Retail brand Adidas is reportedly stuck with Yeezy sneakers worth more than $530m after cutting ties with musician Kanye West.

In a report by the The Financial Times the brand is now trying to sell the sneakers to minimise losses.

The report stated that Yeezy made up 7% of the German brand’s sales in 2022.

Adidas dropped West after he made anti-Semitic remarks in October.

In November Adidas announced that it would be investigating West after reports were made that he had acted inappropriately with staff members.