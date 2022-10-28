Industries

Reimagined Aladdin graces Theatre of Marcellus

28 Oct 2022
Astrid Productions is bringing a revitalised telling of the classic Aladdin to the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace later this year.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

When we think of magic, Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp is one of the first stories that comes to mind. Aladdin is a classic ‘rags to riches’ tale with a young hero, a beautiful princess, and an evil villain - made complete with genies, wishes and magic. The story is one of the best-known and most retold fairy tales of all time.

This timeless story has been translated and adapted many times since its first publication in 1704. Its continued re-tellings are a testament to the story’s ability to inspire and entertain generations.

Based on an original text by producer Anjil Naidoo, Aladdin has been reimagined for the stage by an international team of award-winning theatre artists and a cast of 20 of South Africa’s best young and established actors and dancers.

Director and dramaturge Glenn Hayden, playwright Lakhinandan Boruah, composer Pranashan Singh, choreographers Bertwin D’Souza and Shampa GopiKrishna and Disrupt Media have combined forces with Astrid Productions to bring to the stage a new production of truly epic proportions for South African family audiences.

“Aladdin is so much more than a ‘boy meets girl’ story with bad guys and magic,” says Hayden. “When researching the original story, we found that there was so much room to adapt it for a 21st Century, post-pandemic audience to remind us that basic themes of hope, dreams, love, respect and caring for each other are still qualities that we humans must retain to live full and happy lives. Add the amazing artistry and vision of an incredible creative team, and you have a thrilling production full of colour, music, dance, and a damn fine story that reminds us that the magic is in us all.”

Image by Val Adamson: Mpume Mthombeni
Empatheatre presents Isidlamlilo - The Fire Eater

1 day ago

This new and extravagant production of Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp is the brainchild of producer Naidoo. During a life-threatening health journey (which she survived with flying colours), Naidoo came to the realisation that creating world-class theatre for a family audience was something on her bucket list that was achievable and indeed needed.

Determined to showcase the abundance of South African talent, Naidoo wrote an original text of the Aladdin story and set about putting together a creative team of theatre professionals that would bring her vision to the stage.

Naidoo says, “As a woman with a life-long passion for the arts, it is with immense pride that I have entered the world of theatre production. The skills I have acquired in business have led me to an understanding of what’s required to deliver a world-class spectacle. I am excited for South African audiences to see the hard work that has gone into bringing the beloved classic of Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp to life. This is especially exciting when the arts are in such immense need of revival following the difficult times, we have all experienced. I can’t wait for everyone to come out and enjoy the show!”

Mduduzi Nhlapo named SA State Theatre associate artistic director
Mduduzi Nhlapo named SA State Theatre associate artistic director

12 Sep 2022

Following the birth of her dream, the search was on to put together the best cast possible who would bring Aladdin alive. Stars Vash Singh and Yasmin Hankel in the title roles of Aladdin and Princess Almas, who are supported by the magical talents of Belinda Henwood, Rowan Bartlett, Darren King, Tshediso Kabulu, Sanele Sibiya, and an ensemble of extraordinary dancers.

Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp is set to be a unique production of size and quality rarely seen in South Africa. Including an original score, riveting choreography and a script that is fun, witty, and heartfelt - it will be a production that no child, adult, or theatre lover will want to miss.

The show will take place at The Theatre of Marcellus from 25 November to 4 December. Tickets are available here.

South African theatre, Theatre of Marcellus

