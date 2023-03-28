Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LGPyrotecDistellOnPoint PRMpactPareto LimitedBitventureCatchwordsKAPQuickEasy SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Ziyakhala Waya Waya - LG is turning up the volume on the party scene in 2023

28 Mar 2023
Issued by: LG
LG Electronics has announced the South African release of its latest party-starting XBoom RN speaker range. Some of LG's most powerful sound equipment is set to hit our shores in March 2023, helping take events all over Mzansi up a notch.

LG’s “Ziyakhala Waya Waya” campaign encourages us to show off our super sound with this range of speakers. Ziyakhala Waya Waya (which means “always pumping” or “the party is happening”) is a perfect summary of what these speakers can do. From music and karaoke lovers to aspiring DJs, there’s a speaker for everyone in this range.

“At LG, we’re committed to delivering top-quality sound to all South Africans," says Lance Berger, LG's head of sales for Home Entertainment. "The LG XBOOM RN range provides a fun way to do just that. Not only do these speakers deliver phenomenal sound, but they also come with a variety of exciting additional features. My personal favourites include the colourful LED lights that change with the rhythm of the beat and the wireless party link feature that allows you to connect a second speaker and double the fun. With these speakers, you get bang for your buck. You won’t be disappointed.”

Bring the vibes to every event

The XBoom RN range is the ultimate all-rounder when it comes to bold party sound. Thanks to a double super bass boost, bass blast, and an X-Shiny woofer, these speakers deliver big, powerful beats that ramp up the party atmosphere. The RN range features a guitar input jack for all the live music enthusiasts and allows you to connect to a TV via optical or Bluetooth for some serious room filling sound. Whether it’s bringing tunes to a family birthday party or hosting an event requiring groovy moves, the LG RN range is ready.

Spin the decks from the dance floor

Another great feature of the XBoom RN speakers is the LG XBoom app. The app gives you access to the speaker’s DJ pads, which means you can play around with beats without having to stand next to the speaker itself. It also allows you to create your own playlists, control the strobe lights, and adjust the volume. Get the party going while busting out your moves on the dance floor!

The speakers come in three sizes: the RN9, the RN7, and the RN5. Use the DJ pad and multi-coloured party strobe lighting for guaranteed good times. These speakers also come fully kitted for karaoke, which is sure to add extra excitement to any gathering. Look out for the RN range in South Africa from R6,999.

Ziyakhala Waya Waya - LG is turning up the volume on the party scene in 2023

The LG XBoom RN9 will retail for R9,999.

Ziyakhala Waya Waya - LG is turning up the volume on the party scene in 2023

The LG XBoom RN7 will retail for R7,999.

Ziyakhala Waya Waya - LG is turning up the volume on the party scene in 2023

The LG XBoom RN5 will retail for R6,999.

LG’s range of carefully crafted speakers has been leading the way in sound quality for years. Its newest XBoom RN offerings are sure to make waves in the South African party scene this year.

NextOptions
LG
LG's philosophy revolves around people, sincerity, and sticking to the fundamentals. It is to understand our customers and to offer optimum solutions and new experiences through ceaseless innovation, thus helping our customers lead better lives.
Read more: LG Electronics, LG Electronics South Africa

Related

Top SA Gamer, Mister Flak's honest review: LG's OLED C1 vs C2
LGTop SA Gamer, Mister Flak's honest review: LG's OLED C1 vs C222 Feb 2023
Gauteng residents: Final week to enter the LG Ambassador Challenge and win funding up to R150,000
LGGauteng residents: Final week to enter the LG Ambassador Challenge and win funding up to R150,0008 Feb 2023
LG calls on Gauteng residents to enter the Ambassador Challenge and win funding for community projects
LGLG calls on Gauteng residents to enter the Ambassador Challenge and win funding for community projects24 Jan 2023
LG's new OLED TV with Zero Connect technology redefines freedom to design your space
LGLG's new OLED TV with Zero Connect technology redefines freedom to design your space17 Jan 2023
LG TVs up the ante by providing expanded selection of gamer-centric services all in one place
LGLG TVs up the ante by providing expanded selection of gamer-centric services all in one place13 Jan 2023
LG showcases upgraded culinary life with its new kitchen solutions at CES 2023
LGLG showcases upgraded culinary life with its new kitchen solutions at CES 202311 Jan 2023
LG's 2023 soundbars enrich home entertainment with immersive audio and versatile features
LGLG's 2023 soundbars enrich home entertainment with immersive audio and versatile features29 Dec 2022
How to use digital signage to your advantage during peak shopping seasons
LGHow to use digital signage to your advantage during peak shopping seasons22 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz