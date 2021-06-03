Performance brand 2XU strikes up new distribution partnership in SA

Poseidon has been appointed as the new distribution partner for international sportswear brand 2XU in South Africa. Poseidon's parent company Ares Group welcomes 2XU into the stable of brands it distributes, which includes footwear and apparel brand, Under Armour.
2XU is an Australian/New Zealand multinational corporation engaged in the design, development and selling of sportswear and performancewear - mostly compression garments for sports such as triathlon, cycling, running, open water swimming, and physical fitness.
Although the 2XU brand has been available in South Africa since 2013, the appointment of its new distribution partner gives 2XU a platform for extensive expansion, through both DTC and wholesale trade partnerships, according to Ares.
Local product focus
The product selection in the SA market is focused on three key areas: compression, tri suits and various multisport accessories including compression calf guards and open water swim accessories such as goggles, silicone swim caps and timing straps.
“It’s really exciting to be adding 2XU to the Ares stable of performance brands. The brand offers unrivalled technical excellence which is paramount to athletes performing in SA and is deep within our DNA at Ares. For the initial seasons, we are focusing on the sharp point of the brand, namely compression and triathlon, before expanding into the additional technical categories," says Gareth Kemp, managing director at 2XU.
"2XU fills a much-needed gap in the market and judging by the global heat on the brand, we are in for a long and prosperous partnership,” Kemp says.
Lorrianne Cloete, head of marketing for 2XU South Africa, adds, “2XU has recently undergone a global rebrand, which has propelled it into an incredibly exciting chapter. With its roots firmly planted in tri, the brand's fresh irreverence combined with its technical excellence has given it a very powerful identity and storytelling capacity enabling conversation directly with the thought leaders and trailblazers of the industry. Its message is unmistakably performance, but with a fresh challenging brand tone that talks directly to the ‘punks of sport.”
2XU will be available in selected Totalsports and Sportman’s Warehouse stores and online via www.2xu.co.za
