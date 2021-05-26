Luxity announces luxurious rebrand

Luxity, South Africa’s most loved luxury reseller, has unveiled a luxurious new look. Proving that sustainability is at the heart of luxury, Luxity
has been making designer dreams come true for almost five years through its unique omni-channel position, retailing authentic, pre-owned luxury items that are in immaculate condition.
Pronounced ‘lux-city’ one may think the name is simply made up of ‘luxury’ and ‘city’. However, the true essence of this unique brand epitomises the best of inimitable luxury from fashion capitals all over the world while making fashion dreams come true for all South Africans.
Conceived over half a decade ago, Luxity was inspired by the potential to fulfil the passions of stylish South African women who value designer collectibles. Through its unique approach and prowess to source and authenticate the most highly sought after pre-loved bags, shoes and accessories, the retailer now enables men and women alike to fulfil the deep desire they have for designer labels.
The departure point for the new branding for Luxity was the concept of timelessness, elegance and the sophistication that makes tomorrow even more exquisite than today. The objective was to strike a balance between classic chic and modern minimalist, and in the process, to create a logo that captures timelessness and the quality of extraordinary exchange.
With an understated black and white colour palette, Luxity’s new look does exactly that. It includes timeless symbols that signify the past [<] and the future [>], which are incorporated into the core X at the centre. In this way, the past and the future meet in perfect harmony to create a circular, sustainable economy. It encompasses the known and unknown, what once was, what is right now and the formidable future that lies ahead.
With Luxity constantly adding more items to the range of products it sources, such as the recent addition of male fashion and watches, it was also essential that the new logo be more gender neutral, where style is prioritised above all.
As Luxity enters its journey of repositioning from pre-owned to sustainable, the new branding is underpinned by the company’s dynamic vision to keep innovating. “Over the years, we have helped South Africa realise that there is no stigma when it comes to shopping pre-owned and, now, we’re taking that further,” says co-founder Michael Zahariev. “Luxity’s vision revolves around ensuring that you’re able to not only pass down those unforgettable pieces for generations, for the greater good, but for our beautiful planet too” he added.
For more information, or to view the Luxity collection, visit: https://luxity.co.za/