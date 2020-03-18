Bookmarks 2020 - the show goes on(line)!

The IAB SA invites you to join the 2020 Bookmark Awards experience online.

Get ready to go online this Thursday, 19 March:5pm-6pmLast week, the IAB SA announced the digitisation of the 12th Annual Bookmark Awards ceremony to be held on 19 March 2020 at 5pm and the cancellation of the on-site event at The Galleria that evening. This comes in response to the World Health Organisation’s announcement that the virus has reached a pandemic level and the responsibility of the IAB SA to minimise any health risk of our event attendees."You won’t have to miss the 2020 Bookmark Awards because #Bookmarks2020 is a digital-first, free awards experience that will be accessible to all online through the IAB SA digital platforms and supporting local media,” comments Bookmarks jury president Andrea Quaye, adding “we invite all agencies, publishers, brands, companies and individuals to join in this week – from where-ever you are, as we take the #2020Bookmarks online for the first time."Paula Hulley, IAB SA CEO, includes: "We are also thrilled to be inviting our 2020 Bookmarks Front Row winners to the #2020Bookmarks show format and will be further introducing them to the industry online this Thursday and at future events and platforms. And today we are proud to announce our 2020 Bookmarks IAB SA Front Row winners:Each of the five winners submitted their entry by Friday, 13 March 2020 and was reviewed by the IAB SA Bookmarks Front Row Panel. Each winner will receive a R10,000 online course voucher from The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, a R3,000 G-Star clothing voucher and an invitation to participate in the #2020Bookmarks online awards and future IAB events."- For individuals who have already purchased tickets via the Howler platform please action your refund by emailing- If you have paid for your ticket via the IAB SA, please emailto request your refund.