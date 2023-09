The 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival takes place from 29-30 September 2023 at the Sandton International Convention Central, with a lineup of headlining jazz stars from across the world.

Over two days, across the four main stages, the producers of the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz have curated a show for music lovers to reconnect and feel the jazz everywhere around them.

Festival Dates: 29 and 30 September 2023

Venue: Sandton International Convention Centre.

Tickets are available at Computicket and Checkers outlets. R950 Day Pass and R1800 Weekend Pass.

For more, go to https://www.joyofjazz.co.za/home