Early bird specials: Handmade Contemporary Fair 2023 | Where handmade African luxury meets future

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of elegance and luxury as Handmade Contemporary Fair 2023 (HmC) returns for its 17th edition.

From 1 to 3 September 2023, Melrose Arch Precinct in Johannesburg, will play host to Africa's quintessential artisanal luxury fair, offering a unique cultural and social experience like no other. Featuring over 120 different artisans and makers from across the continent, HmC Fair will showcase the finest handmade luxury from Africa, seamlessly blending it with the future of design.

This year, the fair coincides with Melrose Arch's annual 'All-White Spring' celebration, adding an extra touch of glamour to the event. From food lovers to wine connoisseurs and even supercar enthusiasts, there will be something for everyone at this extraordinary gathering.

Grab your early bird specials now and be part of the future of African luxury at Handmade Contemporary Fair 2023. From 15 July to 5 August, enjoy Day Passes at just R100 and Weekend Passes for R180.

From 6 to 30 August, standard pricing applies: R120 for a Day Pass, R200 for a Weekend Pass, and R130 per day at the door and Partner discount R90 per day ticket.

All tickets available only at www.webtickets.co.za.

To stay updated with the latest news about the fair and to discover the talented makers showcasing their creations, connect with us on Instagram at @hmc_Fair and join the conversation using #hmc2023.

