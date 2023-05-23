The Sex Expo returns to Cape Town after a decade

The sexiest show on earth is back in Cape Town in just a few weeks, when The Sex Expo returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 9-11 June 2023.

The Sex Expo is a fun and entertaining adult-themed exhibition that features stage shows with some of the hottest stars in the Southern Hemisphere, a hall full of exhibitor stands showcasing a huge range of products, and a whole lot of naughty entertainment and fun. The Sex Expo is bringing tasteful titillation back to Cape Town from 9-11 June 2023 and is the ultimate destination for sexy shopping and sizzling entertainment.

What to expect

Pricasso, the world-famous penile artist from Australia is excited for his long-awaited return and will be showing off his talents to visitors throughout the expo.

The Ultimate Male Revue. Be entertained by some of the hottest guys SA has to offer, with choreographed dance routines that will get anyone hot under the collar.

Shop till you drop, with your friends, your partner or simply flying solo. Take the opportunity to explore the wide array of the latest in sexy shopping in a fun and relaxed environment with everything from adult toys, kinky entertainment, bondage wear, sexy lingerie, lotions and potions, lubricants, stimulants and even virtual reality-enabled Love Bots which are unique humanoid companions to tickle your fantasies.

The first 100 ladies walking into The Sex Expo each day will receive a free sexy gift!

Non-stop Stage Performances, from burlesque shows, sexy dance routines, BDSM displays, and comedians to intriguing workshops on sexual health and getting the most out of sex, mixed in with hilarious crowd-participation acts. The centre stage will keep audiences begging for more. Miss Nude SA, Francesca Hirst, will also be performing live as well as being your host and MC for the event.

OnlyFans Models – A first for South Africa! Come and meet SA’s favourite OnlyFans models in person, who will also be creating some exciting live content.

Erotic Art Exhibition. World-famous photographic artist, Ben Skinner, will be exhibiting his fascinating works in Cape Town for the first time. He contrasts the refined with the depraved. Nude figures, rough textures, fine details, dirty light, and layered expression, characterise his images.

Crowd Saucing! Watch your friends or brave it yourself, by strutting your stuff on stage in the ultimate on-stage experience during the crowd participation events. Don’t miss the infamous and hilarious ‘So You Think You Can Strip’ on stage every day at The Sex Expo.

Naked Casino, is the ultimate fun gaming experience, where you get to try your luck at Strip Poker or Randy Roulette. The games are free to all entrants with awesome prizes to be won.

The Chapel Of Love, offers the perfect romantic wedding venue for any couple wishing to renew their nuptials. The marriage officer performs vow renewals and non-binding commitment ceremonies for any couple of any persuasion.

