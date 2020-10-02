PeoplesChoiceAwards: E! Entertainment announces nominees for African Social Star of 2020

E! Entertainment Television has announced the nominees for the African Social Star of 2020, one of the E! People's Choice Awards. Eight contenders are in the running for the African Social Star of 2020.

Speaking about their nominations:

They are social media star and model Karl Kugelmann; rapper, actress and poet Sho Madjozi; international Emmy Award nominee and actress Thuso Mbedu; magician and TikTok star Wian van den Berg; and reigning Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi. Nominated from across the continent are Nigerian YouTube phenomenon Dimma Umeh; Kenyan comedian and internet sensation Elsa Majimbo and African Movie Academy Award-winning actress Lydia Forson from Ghana.Last year, Bonang Matheba scooped up the coveted title of African Influencer of 2019.Zozi Tunzi says: "Wherever I go in the universe, it will always be my life's mission to represent myself, my family and my Africa in the beautiful light they all deserve to be. I have had the most incredible time doing that as the current Miss Universe and now this honour of being an E! People's Choice Awards nominee still within my reign is mind-blowing. Thank you so much and good luck to all the incredible nominees!"Lydia Forson: “I have gone from watching E! News to being ‘the news’. If this isn’t what dreams are made of, I don’t know what is.”Karl Kugelmann: “When I found out that I was nominated, I was at first quite surprised! I could hear my heart beating out of my chest and I then realised that I was actually very nervous but super excited! To be recognised and nominated has been a massive morale-booster and it will encourage me to keep trying my absolute best! I am highly appreciative to be a part of this prestigious event and I want to extend my gratitude to those who played a part in recommending me. Thank you!”Sho Madjozi: “This is amazing. What a huge nod from E!”Dimma Umeh: “This nomination is such a welcome surprise and it proves to me without a doubt that with whatever you do, your dreams are valid!”Wian van den Berg: “It is an absolute honour to be nominated! This shows the incredible support of my fans who got me to where I am today. This nomination symbolises every dream that has come true and I’m so grateful.”Elsa Majimbo: “Being nominated reminds me that no dream is too big, no star is too far. Even when all odds seem to be against you, once you discover yourself and just be yourself you will experience the most beautiful parts of life.”Thuso Mbedu: "I have never planned to be a star of any sorts. When I pursued acting it was because that is my purpose, the influence is a by-product and in this digital media age, I aim to use my platforms for good, to create awareness for important causes and shine the light on things that could be overlooked. I am honoured to be considered for this award."The official voting window is from 1 October to 23 October. Fans can vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method (voting website and Twitter). On 15 October, the votes will count as double, equalling up to a maximum of 50 votes per category, per voting method. For Twitter votes: posts must be public to count. Posts count as a vote if the category hashtag (#AfricanSocialStar) and a corresponding nominee hashtag are used together in the same post.The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, 15 November, starting with Live From The Red Carpet at 2am CAT and the ceremony at 4am CAT. The ceremony will be repeated the following day on Monday 16 November at 9.30pm CAT.