Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsOptimize AgencyOnPoint PRBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Food & Wine Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    The Macallan incomparable experience: Durban

    Issued by DNA Brand Architects
    8 Dec 2023
    8 Dec 2023
    On Tuesday, 28 November, connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike were treated to an intimate and exclusive evening at Cafe Le Plage in Durban, hosted by The Macallan. Limited to a select 20 individuals, the event provided a unique opportunity for guests to explore The Macallan's core range, including the 12 Double Cask 12 year old, Double Cask 18 year old, and A Night on Earth.
    The Macallan incomparable experience: Durban

    Guided through a captivating journey, attendees had the privilege of immersing themselves in the world of The Macallan, experiencing the brand's signature blend of tradition and innovation. The evening unfolded as a celebration of the distillery's unwavering commitment to producing some of the finest single malts in the world.

    The Macallan brand ambassador, Thami Banda, shared his insights during the event, stating: "It was a pleasure to guide our guests through The Macallan's core range, showcasing the distinct character and exceptional craftsmanship that defines each expression. The intimate setting allowed for a deeper appreciation of the nuances and complexities that make The Macallan truly extraordinary."

    The highlight of the event was the carefully curated tasting session, where guests were treated to The Macallan's incomparable liquid. From the 12 Double Cask 12 year old, offering a perfect balance of oak and citrus, to the rich and complex Double Cask 18 year old, and the unique A Night on Earth, each expression revealed the depth of flavour, complexity, and artistry that has become synonymous with The Macallan name.

    The Macallan incomparable experience: Durban
    The Macallan incomparable experience: Durban

    Complementing the tasting experience was a gastronomic delight – a sumptuous 3-course dinner thoughtfully paired with The Macallan's exceptional range. The meticulous pairing elevated the sensory journey, creating a harmonious symphony of flavours that lingered on the palate.

    "We are thrilled to have hosted an evening that showcased The Macallan's commitment to craftsmanship and mastery," Thami added, "It was an opportunity for our guests to not only savour the exceptional spirits but also to understand the artistry and dedication that goes into every drop of The Macallan."

    The event was an exclusive gathering, attended by individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and have a discerning palate for exceptional whisky. Cafe Le Plage provided the perfect backdrop for an evening of sophistication, with its elegant ambiance and commitment to culinary excellence.

    As The Macallan continues to set the standard for luxury spirits, events like these reinforce the brand's dedication to creating memorable experiences for whisky enthusiasts around the world.

    Read more: Thami Banda, The Macallan, DNA Brand Architects
    NextOptions


    DNA Brand Architects
    DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.

    Related

    Nkanyezi Sangweni is a senior strategist at DNA Brand Architects. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Nkanyezi Sangweni, senior strategist at DNA Brand Architects
     9 Nov 2023
    Zeitz Mocaa launched new season of exhibitions, a symposium and a publication this August
    DNA Brand ArchitectsZeitz Mocaa launched new season of exhibitions, a symposium and a publication this August
    DNA Brand Architects win Prism 'Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year'
    DNA Brand ArchitectsDNA Brand Architects win Prism 'Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year'
    The Macallan hosts unforgettable series of events in Durban, South Africa
    DNA Brand ArchitectsThe Macallan hosts unforgettable series of events in Durban, South Africa
    The Macallan Rare Cask 2022 release - a rare and special discovery
    DNA Brand ArchitectsThe Macallan Rare Cask 2022 release - a rare and special discovery
    #Cannes2023: A shifting Cannes as diversity grows
    #Cannes2023: A shifting Cannes as diversity grows
     14 Jul 2023
    Source © Yacht Charter Fleet Ster-Kinekor, the official representative of Cannes Lions in South Africa, will be hosting two Cannes Lions Wrap-Up events in July
    #Cannes2023: Ster-Kinekor to host two Cannes Lions wrap-up events
    25 May 2023
    Picture Supplied.
    The rich heritage behind DNA Brand Architect's senior creative Bafana Mthembu
     23 Sep 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz