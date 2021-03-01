Fashion News South Africa

Fashion Forum Group announces inaugural Fashion Industry Awards SA

1 Mar 2021
The Fashion Forum Group announced the categories of the inaugural official Fashion Industry Awards South Africa at The Mall of Africa in Waterfall, Johannesburg recently.
© Ray Manzana

In partnership with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa, The Fashion Forum Group will recognise, celebrate and honour innovators and creatives in fashion with industry awards set to take place for the first time later this year.

Attended by a few guests and fashionistas online, whilst hosted by TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago, the Fashion Industry Awards South Africa also announced the various categories for this year’s inaugural award event.

Host, Lerato Kganyago - © Ray Manzana

Acknowledging business excellence that has changed the fashion landscape, the categories for this years’ awards include:
  • Designer 2021
  • Accessories Designer 2021
  • Most Influential Designer 2021
  • Emerging Talent 2021
  • Womenswear Brand 2021
  • Menswear Brand 2021
  • Retail Space 2021
  • Lifetime achievement
  • Make-up artist 2021
  • Hair Stylist 2021
  • Fashion Producer 2021
  • CMT 2021
  • Fashion Journalist 2021
  • Fashion Publication or Programme 2021 (Digital or print)
  • Corporate Partner
  • Textile Designer 2021
  • Fashion Stylist 2021
  • Educational Institution 2021
  • Government Partner
  • Heritage /Culture Designer
  • Marketing Access Platform
  • Capacity Building/ Mentorship Program 2021
  • Style or Fashion Event 2021
  • Fashion Influencer 2021
  • Music Icon 2021
  • Celebrity 2021
  • Commercial Company 2021
  • TV/ Film
  • Textile/Trim Supplier
  • Textile Finisher
  • Exporter

The Fashion Industry Awards South Africa will take place in November 2021 and will host a variety of activities leading up to the main awards event.

© Ray Manzana

The Fashion Forum group will embark on a roadshow throughout the country that will educate and empower upcoming fashion innovators, whilst hosting a variety of webinars, pop-up activations, African cuisine experiences and much more leading up to the awards.

