Fashion Forum Group announces inaugural Fashion Industry Awards SA

The Fashion Forum Group announced the categories of the inaugural official Fashion Industry Awards South Africa at The Mall of Africa in Waterfall, Johannesburg recently.

© Ray Manzana

Host, Lerato Kganyago - © Ray Manzana

Designer 2021

Accessories Designer 2021

Most Influential Designer 2021

Emerging Talent 2021

Womenswear Brand 2021

Menswear Brand 2021

Retail Space 2021

Lifetime achievement

Make-up artist 2021

Hair Stylist 2021

Fashion Producer 2021

CMT 2021

Fashion Journalist 2021

Fashion Publication or Programme 2021 (Digital or print)

Corporate Partner

Textile Designer 2021

Fashion Stylist 2021

Educational Institution 2021

Government Partner

Heritage /Culture Designer

Marketing Access Platform

Capacity Building/ Mentorship Program 2021

Style or Fashion Event 2021

Fashion Influencer 2021

Music Icon 2021

Celebrity 2021

Commercial Company 2021

TV/ Film

Textile/Trim Supplier

Textile Finisher

Exporter

© Ray Manzana

In partnership with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa, The Fashion Forum Group will recognise, celebrate and honour innovators and creatives in fashion with industry awards set to take place for the first time later this year.Attended by a few guests and fashionistas online, whilst hosted by TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago, the Fashion Industry Awards South Africa also announced the various categories for this year’s inaugural award event.Acknowledging business excellence that has changed the fashion landscape, the categories for this years’ awards include:The Fashion Industry Awards South Africa will take place in November 2021 and will host a variety of activities leading up to the main awards event.The Fashion Forum group will embark on a roadshow throughout the country that will educate and empower upcoming fashion innovators, whilst hosting a variety of webinars, pop-up activations, African cuisine experiences and much more leading up to the awards.