Fashion Forum Group announces inaugural Fashion Industry Awards SA

In partnership with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa, The Fashion Forum Group will recognise, celebrate and honour innovators and creatives in fashion with industry awards set to take place for the first time later this year.
Attended by a few guests and fashionistas online, whilst hosted by TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago, the Fashion Industry Awards South Africa also announced the various categories for this year’s inaugural award event.
The Fashion Forum group will embark on a roadshow throughout the country that will educate and empower upcoming fashion innovators, whilst hosting a variety of webinars, pop-up activations, African cuisine experiences and much more leading up to the awards.
