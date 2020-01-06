#BizTrends2020: Trends for the near future

I've worn several hats over the course of my career, but the one that people most associate me with is 'trendspotter'. I've been an observer and decoder of trends since childhood. It's who I am. I recognised long ago that I'm incapable of shopping for groceries, people-watching at the airport or surfing the web without instinctively looking for patterns.

Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters

Marian Salzman's articles About marian salzman Marian Salzman-known as one of the world's top five trendspotters - has a communications career that has spanned more than three decades, across multiple industries and the globe. She now heads up comms - , owned and paid - at Philip Morris International (PMI) as it embarks on its transformation to a smoke-free landscape...



Marian Salzman-known as one of the world's top five trendspotters - has a communications career that has spanned more than three decades, across multiple industries and the globe. She now heads up comms - , owned and paid - at Philip Morris International (PMI) as it embarks on its transformation to a smoke-free landscape...

Related