Africa


Intuition vs insights: Linen retailer's success revealed

16 May 2023
Issued by: Location Bank
Intuition vs insights: Linen retailer's success revealed

Gone are the days of relying on intuition for successful marketing campaigns. In today's data-driven world, the key to effective campaigns lies in truly grasping the needs and preferences of your target audience.

iFeedback enables direct customer engagement and localised insights for business success. The linen retailer leveraged this powerful tool to address store-specific concerns, enhance customer experience, and implement strategic, impactful actions by engaging loyal brand followers at a local level.


Click to read the full case study


Location Bank
Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.

