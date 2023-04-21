Ocean on 76 Collective announces acquisition of Digiworx

The Ocean on 76 Collective has announced the acquisition of Digiworx, an experiential marketing company.

Smanatha Govindon is the MD at Digiworx. Source: Supplied.

Led by founder and CEO Prins Mhlanga, The Ocean on 76 Collective team says this is a part of a deliberate move to bolster its digital platform capabilities.

Female-led

According to Nomakhosi Skosana, chief operations officer at Ocean On 76 Collective, Digiworx is an intriguing, female-led company that will complement their ecosystem of mobile marketing offerings.

“This incredible 12-year-old business provides opportunities for increased growth and expansion attributable toward its impressive corporate clientele.”

Gravitas

Founder and managing director of Digiworx, Samantha Govindan adds: “This will fundamentally transform and add value in how the market views the company and will give us the gravitas needed to bid for the big events and opportunities. I've had plenty of chances to partnerships over the years, but none were as compelling to Digiworx as this one is.”

Business will continue as usual, but the Ocean on 76 Collective will offer strategic access to new markets and business scale, according to Govindan. “Our management team remains in place, and we look forward to working with our new partner to expand both businesses and have access to new industries,” she says.