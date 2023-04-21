Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The CoupOgilvy South AfricaBateleur Brand PlanningTractor OutdoorOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)Business and Arts South AfricaHelmDUKEHOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumMann MadeGfK South AfricaIMC ConferenceProvantageDash Digital StudioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Ocean on 76 Collective announces acquisition of Digiworx

21 Apr 2023
The Ocean on 76 Collective has announced the acquisition of Digiworx, an experiential marketing company.
Smanatha Govindon is the MD at Digiworx. Source: Supplied.
Smanatha Govindon is the MD at Digiworx. Source: Supplied.

Led by founder and CEO Prins Mhlanga, The Ocean on 76 Collective team says this is a part of a deliberate move to bolster its digital platform capabilities.

Female-led

According to Nomakhosi Skosana, chief operations officer at Ocean On 76 Collective, Digiworx is an intriguing, female-led company that will complement their ecosystem of mobile marketing offerings.

Media Host acquires Pear
Media Host acquires Pear

11 May 2022

“This incredible 12-year-old business provides opportunities for increased growth and expansion attributable toward its impressive corporate clientele.”

Gravitas

Founder and managing director of Digiworx, Samantha Govindan adds: “This will fundamentally transform and add value in how the market views the company and will give us the gravitas needed to bid for the big events and opportunities. I've had plenty of chances to partnerships over the years, but none were as compelling to Digiworx as this one is.”

Business will continue as usual, but the Ocean on 76 Collective will offer strategic access to new markets and business scale, according to Govindan. “Our management team remains in place, and we look forward to working with our new partner to expand both businesses and have access to new industries,” she says.

NextOptions
Read more: marketing, acquisition, Prins Mhlanga

Related

Source © Nopporn Suntornpasert New Research has found that 70% of CMOs are not very confident in current sales & marketing models
70% of CMOs not very confident in current sales & marketing models2 days ago
Ruchelle Mouton is the new head of group marketing and services at Tractor Outdoor. Source: Supplied.
#Newsmaker: Ruchelle Mouton talks new head of group marketing & services role at Tractor Outdoor2 days ago
Source:
10 steps to connect with Zoomers3 days ago
Source:
De-influencing: Freedom of speech or brand damage?17 Apr 2023
Image supplied. A refreshed, revitalised and recharged Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 has been launched by Castle Milk Stout. Left to right: Solomon Ashoms, Dr Khehlelezi, Rorisang Thandekiso, Bishop Joshua Maponga, Jackie Phamotse
Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 launches14 Apr 2023
Source: © In Spain News Spanish beer company Cruzcampo uses AI to resurrect legendary singer Lola Flores for its latest advertising campaign.
Creative agencies contribute to Spanish advertisers' business growth14 Apr 2023
Source: © Pixabay In Spain investment in digital already accounts for 46% of the budget and, of its different disciplines
Spanish advertisers double their investment in digital12 Apr 2023
David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group6 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz