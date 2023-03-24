Red & Yellow partners with Meta to launch creator nano courses

Red & Yellow Creative School of Business has in partnership with Meta Africa announced the launch of the Instagram Creators x Brands Academy nano courses.

“This is a major milestone for Red & Yellow and we are honoured to be partnering with the world’s leading social media platform, Meta,” says Elizabeth Lee Ming, head of marketing at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

“The content creator community will continue to grow over the next few years. We want to equip our students with the relevant skills and knowledge that will allow them to thrive in this current economy. These nano courses will educate aspiring creators on how to generate and take content to the next level.”

According to a study conducted by Influencer Marketing Hub, 46.7 million people considered themselves amateur content creators, while two million considered themselves professional creators.

The Instagram Creators x Brands Academy nano courses are available for free, exclusively to prospective Red & Yellow students who enroll in select online short courses and programmes.

The nano courses cover the following topics:

Creators for building brands Creators for performance How to elevate your Reels How to get future ready with creators Step into AR

Each module will consist of a learning outcome and, on completion, students will receive a badge. Once all five modules of the course are complete, students will receive a certificate from Red &Yellow to acknowledge their achievement.