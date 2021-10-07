Brave Group appointed as full-service group agency for The Building Company - a division of Pepkor's retail portfolio of brands

Brave Group is pleased to announce its appointment as full-service group agency for The Building Company, to provide all services that the group requires for their leading retail brands. Effective as of 1 October 2021, this is a major milestone in our ongoing bid to create meaningful connections between brands, people and their communities through brave work.

As the successful agency after a highly competitive pitch with local and global agencies, our responsibility to the client is to deliver world-class strategic, creative, and innovative capabilities in order to catapult the company and its brands to the forefront in their industry.The Building Company (TBCo) is a division of Pepkor, with over 180 stores and sites throughout Southern Africa, and consists of general building material powerhouses such as BUCO and Timbercity. The group also consists of speciality brands namely Tiletoria, HHL Buchel and B-ONE, as well as wholesale brands MacNeil, Cachet and Citiwood.Lesego Moagi - group executive: marketing, says: “Our group has a unique portfolio of brands that serve primarily B2B customers. I am pleased to have come across a full-suite agency that can grasp the intricacies of our business relative to the market landscape and deliver world-class creative based on South African insights. Collaboration between our in-house retail and wholesale experts, with the specialists from the Brave team, will undoubtedly result to a formidable force. And coupled with a drive towards digitisation, this force is perfectly poised to elevate the customer experience for our world-class brands.”Karabo Songo, Brave Group chief executive officer, says: “As an, we thank The Building Company for committing in such a major way to transformation in the advertising and communications industry, to a Level 1 Black-owned independent agency group. We look forward to further expanding our retail offering in the near future with more upcoming announcements.”“As always, truly brave and great work on any account requires synergy between a strong agency team, a truly integrated business model and a well-experienced client team. We have therefore dedicated a business unit within the group to look after this diverse portfolio,” concludes Songo.