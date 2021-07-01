5 steps to get the best out of a video production team

According to Wyzowl, the number of businesses using video as a marketing tool has increased by 41% since 2016. This statistic isn't totally surprising, because videos have dominated the digital marketing space for a while and are forecast to continue growing.

Define the purpose of the video

Share your vision

Know your budget and limitations

Set a timeline for everything

Communication is key

Wyzowl also states that video content has proven to be the most effective way to attract customers, with 69% of people saying they’re most likely to learn about a new product or service through a short video; this compares with 18% of people who’d rather read a text-based article or website post.However, for many businesses without video experience, it can be overwhelming. The key to overcoming this barrier is to outsource your needs to a video production team that has the skill to bring your desired video to life.With these steps, you’ll quickly see the desired outcome for your business.Let’s start with the basics: Why are you making this video? This is the most important piece of information to communicate to a production company. Here you’ll have to think about who your target audience is. Is it people who know about your product or service, or is this an introduction? It’s also important to know beforehand which online platforms you’d like to use to showcase your video.Sit down together (or have a video chat) for an exploratory meeting in which you’ll go over the details of your awesome project. This is where you’ll have the opportunity to have an in-depth conversation about what you’d like the video to look like. At this stage, it’s important to be open to new ideas while also being honest about your expectations.“What’s the budget?” is going to be one of the first questions you’ll be asked by a production company. They need to know what they’re working with to give you an accurate picture of what they can accomplish. Be honest about what you can afford and listen to what your viable options are.The producer will set a production timeline for when you would like the video to be complete. It’s important to know that production companies can have a lot of projects on the go, so nailing down delivery timelines in advance in writing is key. This gives everyone a clear idea of what to do and by when to complete the project at hand.The most important thing to know when working on a video project is that communication is key. You have to be open to receive feedback at various stages through pre-production, production, and post-production. As a client, the best thing you can do is be responsive. A lack of response can hold up the delivery of your video.Like any good relationship, this one will require trust, communication, and mutual respect. Trust each other to bring something new to the table. The production company will bring a new perspective as an outside eye; your company will bring the knowledge and the vision.