Marketing Opinion South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Black women entrepreneurs to get a boost from NEF
    The commitment of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to empowering businesses owned and managed by Black women entrepreneurs has been given a major boost following an allocation of R141m by the dtic, the shareholder ministry of the development financier, for investment across the key sectors of the economy, says CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa.
  • #YouthMatters: Keowin Knowlden, account manager at Atmosphere Communications
    After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021... By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Inospace's latest acquisition set to become a micro-logistics and distribution park
    Inospace, the South African business park specialist, has acquired a new multi-let industrial property in Cape Town's northern suburbs. The property is Inospace's fifth acquisition this year. Issued by Inospace
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

5 steps to get the best out of a video production team

1 Jul 2021
By: Calvin Fisher
According to Wyzowl, the number of businesses using video as a marketing tool has increased by 41% since 2016. This statistic isn't totally surprising, because videos have dominated the digital marketing space for a while and are forecast to continue growing.
Source: www.unsplash.coom

Wyzowl also states that video content has proven to be the most effective way to attract customers, with 69% of people saying they’re most likely to learn about a new product or service through a short video; this compares with 18% of people who’d rather read a text-based article or website post.

However, for many businesses without video experience, it can be overwhelming. The key to overcoming this barrier is to outsource your needs to a video production team that has the skill to bring your desired video to life.

With these steps, you’ll quickly see the desired outcome for your business.

Define the purpose of the video


Let’s start with the basics: Why are you making this video? This is the most important piece of information to communicate to a production company. Here you’ll have to think about who your target audience is. Is it people who know about your product or service, or is this an introduction? It’s also important to know beforehand which online platforms you’d like to use to showcase your video.

Share your vision


Sit down together (or have a video chat) for an exploratory meeting in which you’ll go over the details of your awesome project. This is where you’ll have the opportunity to have an in-depth conversation about what you’d like the video to look like. At this stage, it’s important to be open to new ideas while also being honest about your expectations.

Know your budget and limitations


“What’s the budget?” is going to be one of the first questions you’ll be asked by a production company. They need to know what they’re working with to give you an accurate picture of what they can accomplish. Be honest about what you can afford and listen to what your viable options are.

Set a timeline for everything


The producer will set a production timeline for when you would like the video to be complete. It’s important to know that production companies can have a lot of projects on the go, so nailing down delivery timelines in advance in writing is key. This gives everyone a clear idea of what to do and by when to complete the project at hand.

Communication is key


The most important thing to know when working on a video project is that communication is key. You have to be open to receive feedback at various stages through pre-production, production, and post-production. As a client, the best thing you can do is be responsive. A lack of response can hold up the delivery of your video.

Like any good relationship, this one will require trust, communication, and mutual respect. Trust each other to bring something new to the table. The production company will bring a new perspective as an outside eye; your company will bring the knowledge and the vision.

About the author

Calvin Fisher is the owner of Pandabomb
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: research, marketing, guide, video marketing, Calvin Fisher

Related

Fostering collaboration and empathy in multi-geographical teams27 minutes ago
Maps latest data now available1 day ago
It's digital or die!1 day ago
How to maximize your business with video content25 Jun 2021
Agency Scope fieldwork digs deep25 Jun 2021
#Exclusive: Promise Group makes strides at The One Show Awards 202122 Jun 2021
#OrchidsandOnions: Cruising to an Orchid22 Jun 2021
Winners announced for Warc Awards for Effectiveness22 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz