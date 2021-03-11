Marketing News South Africa

Game appoints King James Group's Cedar SA

11 Mar 2021
Game Stores has appointed Cedar South Africa, a member of the King James Group, as its specialist content marketing agency.
Cedar Communications has worked closely with Game to develop an omnichannel content strategy that will see Cedar produce relevant, useful and engaging content marketing executions to bring to life the retailer's brand promise of ‘creating a better life for all’.

The content, which will primarily live on Game’s website but also be featured in-store and on the retailer’s social media channels, will showcase the variety of products in store and online, highlight the convenience of the one-stop shopping experience and reinforce the message that Game is the home of everyday low low prices.

Brendan Cooper

Brendan Cooper, Cedar’s content director says, “Cedar’s content marketing philosophy is that brands don’t just need more content, they need smarter content. They need to carve out a territory that turns their owned media into powerful customer conversations. We are really excited about taking this next step to do just that, by providing compelling, helpful content, across their omnichannel mix, to engage and delight Game shoppers.”

Comments Katherine Madley, Game’s vice president of Marketing, “Game has the largest number of departments under one roof and the shopper journey needs to be filled with useful information on baby, toys, wellness, appliances, electronics, party, DIY and more. Shopping is just so much more interesting and fun when you have ideas to go with it and this is what Cedar brings to Game, very useful and relevant ideas to the shopper to really make the most of saving money and living better.”

Cedar MD Helena Gavera adds: “We are extremely proud to be partnering Game on its exciting journey to help connect with shoppers in their purchase journey. The content we will be creating aims to reinforce Game’s promise to provide shoppers with unbeatable prices on a wide range of products to help their money go further.”

Content for the Game Stores blog will start rolling out on their website and other customer touchpoints as of March 2021. Shoppers can look out for exciting interactive video executions, product reviews across Game’s many categories and information on Game’s everyday low prices.
Game, Brendan Cooper, King James Group, content marketing, Cedar, Katherine Madley

