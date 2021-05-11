SA's manufacturing output up 4,6% in March

While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020.Issued byKAYA 959
South Africa's manufacturing production increased by 4,6% in March 2021 compared with March 2020, according to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).
A worker inspects cars at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Rosslyn, outside Pretoria, file. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
The largest positive contributions were made by the following divisions: • food and beverages (10,4% and contributing 3,0 percentage points); and • motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (25,9% and contributing 2,1 percentage points).
The petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products division (-7,1% and contributing -1,5 percentage points) was a significant negative contributor.
Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 3,4% in March 2021 compared with February 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of -1,1% in February 2021 and -0,3% in January 2021.
Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 0,3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. Five of the ten manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period.
The largest positive contribution was made by the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division (12,4% and contributing 1,0 percentage point). The largest negative contribution was made by the petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products division (-4,5% and contributing -0,9 of a percentage point).
