SA's manufacturing output up 4,6% in March

11 May 2021
South Africa's manufacturing production increased by 4,6% in March 2021 compared with March 2020, according to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

A worker inspects cars at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Rosslyn, outside Pretoria, file. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The largest positive contributions were made by the following divisions:
• food and beverages (10,4% and contributing 3,0 percentage points); and
• motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (25,9% and contributing 2,1 percentage points).

The petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products division (-7,1% and contributing -1,5 percentage points) was a significant negative contributor.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 3,4% in March 2021 compared with February 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of -1,1% in February 2021 and -0,3% in January 2021.

How manufacturers can unleash their digital marketplace superpower

Digital marketplaces such as Amazon, Alibaba, click and collect models, and food delivery ecosystems have rapidly changed consumer behaviour, and increased the demand for convenience...

By Haydn Townsend 3 May 2021


Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 0,3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. Five of the ten manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period.

The largest positive contribution was made by the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division (12,4% and contributing 1,0 percentage point). The largest negative contribution was made by the petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products division (-4,5% and contributing -0,9 of a percentage point).
