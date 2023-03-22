Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRMpactPareto LimitedBitventureCatchwordsKAP Industrial HoldingsQuickEasy SoftwareIrvine PartnersThe Publicity WorkshopSmart MediaHeineken South AfricaSpark MediaKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Direct selling e-commerce company QNet expands to South Africa

22 Mar 2023
Global direct selling e-commerce business QNet has expanded to South Africa. Owned by QI Group, QNet is one of Asia's largest direct-selling companies offering a broad range products across categories including health, wellness, personal care, home living and jewellery for sale through its retail platforms.
Official QNet South Africa launch. Source: Supplied
Official QNet South Africa launch. Source: Supplied

The company is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships and franchisees.

The regional general manager of QNet's sub-Saharan Africa region, Biram Fall, expressed his excitement about the South African launch, "QNet has been in Asia for 25 years and in Africa for over 20 years now. QNet aims to empower local entrepreneurs by providing them with high-quality products, tools and support to succeed in the ever-changing e-commerce and direct selling ecosystem."

The company said the local launch will contribute to the country's gig economy sector, offering passive income opportunities for individuals, especially youth and women, in a country where e-commerce is booming.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

QNet's direct selling business model allows individuals to earn an income by selling the company's products, leveraging the company's sales tools, training resources and support services. Customers who purchase QNet products and are happy with their experience can refer them to other people and earn commissions on their sales.

Growth potential of direct selling

According to the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), the Industry in South Africa generated over $2.2bn in retail sales in 2020, with over 1.7 million independent representatives actively selling products. The global direct selling industry has grown steadily in recent years, with a 4.6% increase in retail sales from 2019 to 2020.

"With QNet's launch in South Africa, the direct selling industry is expected to grow further, creating even more opportunities for entrepreneurs to distribute unique products, earn income and contribute to the local economy. Direct selling has also been shown to provide flexible time management, self-development through training, and promote entrepreneurship skills, particularly among women and youth, who comprise a significant portion of the industry's independent representatives," added Fall.

Direct selling could be a key driver of inclusive economic growth - DSA
Direct selling could be a key driver of inclusive economic growth - DSA

19 Nov 2020

Social impact

QNet stated that it's committed to building positive social impact beyond its business and has a strong corporate social responsibility focus on education, disaster relief and environmental sustainability. The company has worked with various international organisations to launch initiatives in support of these causes, such as QNet's Financial Literacy programme FinGreen, a peer-to-peer educational training in Nigeria that began in 2022.

In addition, the company has an ongoing collaboration with Anopa Project in Ghana to leverage sports as an education medium for youth with disabilities across sub-Saharan Africa. QNet plans to expand its social impact initiatives in South Africa.

NextOptions
Read more: online retail, direct selling, multi-level marketing

Related

OneDayOnly's Laurian Venter on maintaining e-commerce momentum post-pandemic
OneDayOnly's Laurian Venter on maintaining e-commerce momentum post-pandemic2 days ago
Nurturing the growth of e-commerce in South Africa
Nurturing the growth of e-commerce in South Africa2 Mar 2023
How age, gender and education are influencing online retail adoption in SA - study
How age, gender and education are influencing online retail adoption in SA - study1 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied
'Buy now pay later' to aid the growth of e-commerce28 Feb 2023
Consumer sustainability paradox an opportunity for e-commerce brands
Consumer sustainability paradox an opportunity for e-commerce brands28 Feb 2023
TFG launches Bash online shopping platform
TFG launches Bash online shopping platform22 Feb 2023
SA florists, jewellers and gift shops rake in Valentine's spend
SA florists, jewellers and gift shops rake in Valentine's spend20 Feb 2023
African online retailer Jumia's Q4 losses narrow on cost savings
African online retailer Jumia's Q4 losses narrow on cost savings17 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz