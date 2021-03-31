E-commerce News South Africa

Vans launches e-commerce offering in SA

31 Mar 2021
Vans, the action sports footwear and apparel brand, has launch an online store in South Africa, available to local shoppers at www.vans.co.za.


Fans can shop a wide selection of Vans classics like the Old Skool, Authentic, Era and SK8-Hi, and get access to more limited drops and seasonal collections, from one dedicated online space.

Current collections available on the site include Vans x Opening Ceremony and Tyson Peterson’s range of psychedelic visuals in the Micro-Dazed Pack. The online store offers free shipping on all orders, and will house product categories spanning across lifestyle, skate and surf for men, women and kids.

E-commerce to account for half of global retail growth by 2025

By 2025, e-commerce will expand by an additional $1.4tn, and account for half the growth in the global retail sector...

25 Mar 2021


“We’re stoked to finally launch our local e-commerce platform, which allows us to share global stories and provide a digital space where we may interact with our fans wherever they are. Our omnichannel offering will offer increased opportunities to shop easily, in an entertaining way, recreating the experiential aspects fans have come to know from our brand, online,” says Warren Talbot, marketing manager of Vans South Africa.
