Sportscene launches new app

Sportscene recently unveiled its new app, which is aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for its customers.

The app - which is available for download Google Play and Apple App stores - allows consumers to look for the inventory available at Sportscene stores. With people encouraged to stay away from public spaces due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses have lost engagement with their clients. However, the Sportscene app has become a way for the retailer to stay in touch with its customer base.Sportscene e-commerce manager Ally Williams expressed her thoughts on the feature by saying: “We’re excited to launch the Sportscene app. The app offers our customers, not only the ease of shopping our latest sneakers and clothing drops, but we also offer some exciting features. It’s shopping at your fingertips with tons of extras.”As Williams indicated, the app does not only offer the option to browse and buy clothing and sneakers, it also has a sneaker calendar, which informs people about when the latest footwear will be available. It also offers users the ability to tune into Sportscene Radio.