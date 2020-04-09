Mr D Food-MediRite partnership delivers medicine to your door

Mr D Food has teamed up with Checkers to deliver prescriptions and medication to MediRite pharmacy customers. This initiative aims to provide a crucial service to MediRite customers and will benefit vulnerable individuals and those not easily able to leave their homes during lockdown.





The service will initially be rolled out across 55 of the 90 Checkers supermarkets with MediRite pharmacies across the country.



How it works

Customers wanting to order can follow these steps:

1. Phone your MediRite pharmacy, advise that you’d like to have an order delivered by Mr D Food and finalise your order.

2. Pay for it via EFT or medical aid using the reference number provided by the pharmacy and send them proof of payment.

3. Go to the Mr D Food app, select 'MediRite order for delivery', submit your MediRite order number and place the delivery order.

4. Make sure you follow the delivery tracking updates as Mr D Food is only able to make the delivery once.



Hygiene policies

To support social distancing measures, Mr D Food says it has implemented contactless delivery.



“Drivers have been instructed not to make physical contact with any customer and to maintain a safe distance. Bags will be placed on a surface indicated by you, the driver will then back away and allow you to pick out your order yourself. We have also temporarily deactivated cash payments and customers can use one of our other secure electronic payment methods available in app - credit/debit card, instant EFT or Bucks," says Mr D Food CEO Devin Sinclair.



Enhanced hygiene policies have been implemented, with drivers’ bags being frequently cleaned and all drivers having access to hand sanitiser with clear instructions to sanitise their hands before and after each delivery or collection. In addition, all drivers are temperature tested daily at each of the driver hubs. Protective masks are being rolled out for all drivers.



