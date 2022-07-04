Industries

    Fastjet launches flights from Vic Falls to Maun

    4 Jul 2022
    Fastjet Zimbabwe has launched its inaugural flight from Zimbabwe's tourism capital Victoria Falls to Maun in Botswana. The new service route will operate four times a week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
    Source: Fastjet Zimbabwe
    Source: Fastjet Zimbabwe

    The new flight arrangement will provide the much-needed scheduled connectivity between Victoria Falls and Maun allowing visitors the ease of travel when exploring the region’s top attractions.

    "We are thrilled to launch a scheduled service to Maun in Botswana from our evergrowing Victoria Falls tourism hub," says Nunurai Ndawana, fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson. "We continue to strengthen Victoria Falls as a regional tourism hub and the introduction of this new flight service four times a week will connect two of Southern Africa’s most sought-after destinations, the Victoria Falls and the Okavango Delta with a reliable scheduled air service"

    Fastjet Zimbabwe's chief commercial officer, Vivian Ruwuya comments: "Victoria Falls remains one of our strategic destinations and this route adds to fastjet’s international presence in the region.

    "To ensure the sustainable development of this route, we are going to adjust our size and operate the Maun flights using a dual fleet model of our Embraer ERJ145 aircraft and our partner’s Cessna Grand Caravan 208B. Both aircraft are known for their ability to provide the versatility to build a sustainable regional network with their right-size capacity."
    Read more: tourism industry, air travel, Fastjet, travel industry, destination travel



