    Stay more with City Lodge Hotels and Singapore Airlines

    15 Jun 2022
    Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) is delighted to announce a new partnership with Singapore Airlines, offering discounted accommodation at three of its hotel brands to members of the airline's KrisFlyer frequent flyer rewards programme. CLHG now offers Singapore Airlines' KrisFlyer members a 20% discount off best available rate (BAR) at all Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges, exclusively available when booking via the Kris+ app.
    KrisFlyer members are able to earn and redeem miles in the air and on the ground, for flights anda range of activities and experiences such as dining, shopping, exploration, car rental and accommodation. There are currently over 3,300 partners and merchants on the KrisFlyer programme and CLHG is proud to join the family. The new Kris+ app brings all of these lifestyle and rewards services together on one platform and can be downloaded for free from the Apple app store or GooglePlay. Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of CLHG, says, “Collaboration with our colleagues in the broader travel and hospitality industry means more benefits for our guests, as we all seek to grow the tourism industry and deliver more exceptional experiences for travellers. In partnering with Singapore Airlines on their KrisFlyer rewards programme, we look forward to welcoming more international travellers to our hotels. Singapore Airlines offers daily flights from Singapore via Johannesburg to Cape Town, bringing in passengers from various parts of the world, such as Singapore, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.”
    Mohsin Mohammed, digital marketing executive at Singapore Airlines, based in Johannesburg, says, “We’re delighted to be in partnership with CLHG on this joint venture. This initiative will provide more value to our KrisFlyer members even when they are not flying.” The aircraft in the image is an Airbus A350-900, used on Singapore Airlines’ route to South Africa. Part of its latest fleet of newer aircraft, the Airbus A350-900 flies better, more quietly and goes further on less fuel; it offers 253 seats on long haul flights, 161 seats on ultra long range flights, and 303 seats on medium haul flights; and has a wingspan of 64.8m and a cruising speed of 0.85 Mach (1,050kph or 652mph).

    City Lodge Hotel
    The City Lodge Hotel Group's brands - the Fairview Hotel, Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodge and Road Lodge, provide quality accommodation for business and leisure travellers. The group focuses on providing service excellence, convenience and consistency across all of its well established brands
    Read more: Singapore Airlines, City Lodge Hotel, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo

