Attacq launches three new warehouses and offices in Waterfall City

Attacq, the JSE-listed Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) behind the development of Waterfall City, is excited to introduce its newest logistics project. This development includes three brand-new warehouses and accompanying office spaces.

Source: Attacq.

In response to both the scarcity and growing demand for quality, affordable custom-built logistics space and the success of a similar concept completed in the Waterfall City Logistics Hub in 2019, this innovative development features best-in-class design and functionality.

The development includes cutting-edge warehouses ranging from 4400m² to 5319m² and combines convenience, accessibility and sustainable practices which are key attractions for burgeoning small to medium businesses requiring meaningful logistics space. Centrally located within the Waterfall City Logistics Hub, with visibility and access to the N1 highway, the development enables effective distribution channels across clients’ supply chains.

Attacq development executive David Oosthuizen says, “The development of these warehouses is testament to Attacq’s innovative and agile approach, which aligns to the needs of modern businesses.

“We are committed to development excellence while driving sustainable growth in the broader Waterfall City precinct.”

This development strengthens Waterfall City’s position as an attractive collaboration and industrial hub in South Africa, which already boasts clients such as Cotton On, Vantage Data Centres, Cummins, Plumblink, Zimmer Biomet and Dis-Chem.

Attractive specifications and sustainability features

The development offers attractive specifications with sustainability featuring at the forefront of its modern design. “Sustainability lies at the core of Attacq's vision, and this project demonstrates our unwavering commitment to eco-conscious development. It sets a new standard for future developments by incorporating a range of sustainability features aimed at reducing environmental impact and optimising resource usage,” adds Oosthuizen.

Several practical initiatives that will reduce the three warehouses’ carbon footprint include energy-efficient LED lighting, performance glass for reduced HVAC usage, low-flow sanitary fittings to minimise water consumption and warehouse roofing designed for solar-panel installation to promote clean and sustainable energy generation.

Furthermore, the usage of low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) paints, recycled steel, dual-flush actuators for toilets, rainwater harvesting compatibility, and a four-day backup water supply align with Attacq's water-resilient strategy and initiatives.

Attacq's commitment to sustainability ensures that it undertakes innovative approaches that not only prioritise environmental responsibility but also contribute to the wellbeing of its community-driven precinct. These warehouses will extend the Logistics Hub by a total estimated GLA of 14 641m² and are expected to be completed by February 2024.