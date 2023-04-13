Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Agriculture News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Agriculture jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


WCape, Potatoes SA sign MoU to expand potato industry opportunities

13 Apr 2023
The Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) and Potatoes SA have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), committing both parties to grow the potato industry, advance economic growth and increase employment.
Source: stockking via
Source: stockking via Freepik

Potatoes are the most common staple food consumed by most people in South Africa to prepare various meals.

The sector employs an average of 55,000 people. The country’s leading producing regions of potatoes are Limpopo, Free State, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Eastern Cape.

New campaign to highlight the versatility of potatoes
New campaign to highlight the versatility of potatoes

14 Oct 2020

According to the Head of the WCDoA, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, "the MOU undertakes to build capacity, facilitate access to markets, and offer skills development programmes to enable mentorship to land reform beneficiaries within the potato sector."

Willie Jacobs, CEO of Potato SA, welcomed the signing and commitments as a significant step forward for the industry. He further highlighted that the potato industry significantly contributes to South Africa’s fresh produce turnover.

Jacobs continues: "The potato industry is estimated to contribute at least R6.6bn to South Africa’s economy and contributes 30-50% of the fresh produce turnover in the country."

Farmer support across value chains

Commenting on the agreement’s significance, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, says that WCDoA’s Commodity Approach was central to the MOU between the department and the potato industry.

Meyer: "The WCDoA’s commodity approach is a strategy for farmer support across the agricultural value chains. This partnership with commodity organisations such as Potato SA strengthens the help rendered to land reform farmers."

"Successful land reform happens when farmers can access natural resources, skills, mentorship, technology, and markets and make money," concludes Meyer.

NextOptions
Read more: Potatoes South Africa, potato industry, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing

Related

What does it take for agri sector transformation to be successful?
What does it take for agri sector transformation to be successful?1 hour ago
Image source:
Here's how the insurance industry safeguards South Africa's food supply2 days ago
Source: ©stokkete via 123RF
World food commodity prices fall in March2 days ago
Lactalis invests R140m in new powder plant in the Western Cape
Lactalis invests R140m in new powder plant in the Western Cape5 Apr 2023
Western Cape agri unveils action plan for cannabis industry
Western Cape agri unveils action plan for cannabis industry3 Apr 2023
SA's maize harvest seen 2.65% higher this year
SA's maize harvest seen 2.65% higher this year29 Mar 2023
Commission launches Fresh Produce Market Inquiry
Commission launches Fresh Produce Market Inquiry27 Mar 2023
Why agri tech is important in farming today
Why agri tech is important in farming today24 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz