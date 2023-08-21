Industries

South Africa's breakfast champions unite to celebrate SA's Biggest Breakfast

21 Aug 2023
Issued by: OnPoint PR
Get ready for a breakfast extravaganza like never before as two of South Africa's leading breakfast brands, White Star and Weet-Bix, join forces to celebrate breakfast with the #SABiggestBreakfast. This remarkable collaboration aims to bring families and individuals together to enjoy the most important meal of the day - breakfast.
South Africa's breakfast champions unite to celebrate SA's Biggest Breakfast

"As the marketing manager for White Star, I believe breakfast is a vital part of our daily routine, and it can be enjoyed either with your loved ones at the table or as a quick on-the-go meal," says Mokhele Makhothi. "With this campaign, we wanted to create an event that highlights the significance of breakfast and brings the whole nation together in the spirit of celebration."

To build excitement and anticipation leading up to the day, the breakfast champions have teamed up with, Chef Sizo Henna who will be engaging with his fans and creating a buzz around breakfast through various media platforms.

You can join this celebration by tuning in to SABC 2's Morning Live and e.tv's The Morning Show from 23 August 2023, as well as the weekday breakfast shows on Radio 2000, Umhlobo Wenene, Ukhozi FM, and Lesedi FM. You don't want to miss your favourite presenters and DJs battling it out to create the most delectable breakfast meals, all in anticipation of SA's Biggest Breakfast event on 26 September 2023.

Concluded Wesley Morrily, senior brand manager for Weet-Bix, “Join the excitement and follow White Star and Weet-Bix on all social media platforms to stay updated with the latest buzz from our talented chefs. By doing so, you could also stand a chance to win your share of R500,000 in amazing prizes that will make your breakfast experience even more enjoyable – find our packs in participating retailers and ensure you enter to stand a chance to win and remember the more you enter the more you increase your chance of winning.”

For more information on South Africa's Biggest Breakfast and to stay connected with the latest updates, visit:

White Star:

Instagram: @whitestarsupermaizemeal
Facebook: White Star Super Maize Meal
X (formerly known as Twitter): @whitestarmaize

Weet-Bix:

Instagram: @weetbixsa
Facebook: Weet-Bix South Africa

OnPoint PR
OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
Weet-Bix, Mokhele Makhothi, breakfast, White Star, OnPoint PR

