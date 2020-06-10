Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Woolworths donates R700,000 worth of product to healthcare facilities

Woolworths has announced its donation of R700,000 worth of bedding and towels to public healthcare facilities in South Africa.

Siphokazi Mngxali (Woolworths national distribution service manager) and Ali Sablay (Gift of the Givers) loading up the truck with the help of Nur Davids (Woolworths).

As lockdown measures have started to ease the Department of Health is gearing itself up for the anticipated increase in Covid 19 patients which will result in a shortfall of bed linen at public health care facilities.

In anticipation of this need for linen, Woolworths has donated over fourteen hundred sheets, blankets and towels as well as around two thousand pairs of Woolies shoes for healthcare workers who will be putting in long hours at public health care facilities, clinics and hospitals.

Over the upcoming weeks, disaster relief NGO Gift of the Givers Foundation will be distributing the product throughout the country to public healthcare facilities.

This donation comes not long after Woolworths with MySchool My Village My Planet fundraising programme donated R 500,000 to Gift of the Givers for PPE’s for healthcare workers.
