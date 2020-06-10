Woolworths donates R700,000 worth of product to healthcare facilities

Woolworths has announced its donation of R700,000 worth of bedding and towels to public healthcare facilities in South Africa.
Siphokazi Mngxali (Woolworths national distribution service manager) and Ali Sablay (Gift of the Givers) loading up the truck with the help of Nur Davids (Woolworths).
As lockdown measures have started to ease the Department of Health is gearing itself up for the anticipated increase in Covid 19 patients which will result in a shortfall of bed linen at public health care facilities.
In anticipation of this need for linen, Woolworths has donated over fourteen hundred sheets, blankets and towels as well as around two thousand pairs of Woolies shoes for healthcare workers who will be putting in long hours at public health care facilities, clinics and hospitals.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.