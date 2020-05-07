Youth engagement specialist agency Andpeople closes its doors

Youth engagement specialist agency, Andpeople based in Cape Town, has decided to take proactive action to counter further uncertainty and volatility, and announced that it will close its doors as of June 2020.

Looking back at the last eight years, we've been extremely fortunate to work with some of the best brands in the world, creating work we're proud of, with people we love. It's been a hell of a ride. No regrets. Just thankful to all the people - team-members, clients and partners - that made Andpeople the business that it was. Now it's time for the next generation.

Founded in 2012 by Michael Leslie, Andpeople has specialised in placing some of the world’s leading brands at the centre of culture, by creating media-agnostic creative solutions engineered to create value in the lives of young people.In a statement the agency said that, “over the past eight years, Andpeople has been a pioneer in the youth marketing space, using a unique blend of cultural intelligence and creativity to create groundbreaking work for the likes of Adidas, Levi’s, Red Bull Mobile, Spotify, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue, Netflix, Jose Cuervo, Glenfiddich, Sunglass Hut, and Bacardi amongst others.”“Just two months ago,” says Leslie, “Andpeople closed our best financial year in history. With eight, strong years of growth under our belt, we felt confident and poised for the next chapter of our story.“Unfortunately, however, the impacts of Covid-19 have been as unexpected as they have been severe. From initial project pauses and budget reductions to full-blown budget and relationship terminations, our clients' businesses without exception have been exposed to extreme pressure, and this pressure has subsequently, without exception, been transferred to us.“With great uncertainty and volatility expected for the short-medium term future, we've been challenged to make a tough decision - scale down significantly and 'survive' the next 18-24 months, or close Andpeople in the way we've always prided ourselves on operating as a business, with compassion, honesty, accountability and integrity.”“We have chosen the latter,” adds managing director and partner, Duncan MacLennan, “as a proactive response to an unprecedented crisis, and recognition that the business that existed eight weeks ago is no longer a viable one today.“For us at Andpeople, survival would require a complete restructuring of the business, drastic reduction in headcount, significant changes in the ways of working, and undoubtedly other changes that this stage would be impossible to anticipate.“What we do know though, is that the Andpeople that we all know and love, would not be the same. In many ways, it would be unrecognisable. Critically this is not a failure. This is an acknowledgement that when the world changes, we need to change with it, and an opportunity to re-imagine what brands and businesses will need to thrive in a post-Covid era.”The agency stated that upon closure, and in a true testament to the Andpeople purpose of creating value in the lives of young people, the business will be publishing a free ‘agency start-up pack’ full of the necessary templates and tools that the next generation of creative pioneers can use to fast track their business development.As a final sign-off Leslie added:Andpeople Australia will continue to operate and service the needs of their client base in the APAC region as normal.