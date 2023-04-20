Health For Mzansi is Africa's top news podcast

Young women in South Africa face unique health challenges, from limited access to healthcare services to high rates of gender-based violence, particularly in townships. In the face of these challenges, the all-women team behind Health For Mzansi is making a significant impact by providing them with the information they need to improve their health and wellness.

“Health For Mzansi is not just another health publication. It empowers people to go from surviving to thriving,” said publisher Ronelle Louwrens. “Our mission is to help our readers, primarily in townships, take control of their health and wellbeing and live their best lives.”

We are not just providing information, we’re providing hope.

– Ronelle Louwrens

The publication, part of the Food For Mzansi Group, has a young and vibrant vibe, appealing to younger audiences who are looking for practical health advice that speaks to their unique experiences. Its journalists, Candice Khumalo and Vateka Halile, are passionate about providing accurate and relevant information to their readers.

“We understand the challenges that young women face in the Kasi community, from accessing healthcare services to dealing with bias and cost of living issues. That is why we are committed to providing our readers with the information they need to take control of their health and wellbeing,” said Louwrens.

In the last two years, Health For Mzansi has received two Africa-wide awards, including the Best Gen Z Publication in 2022 and, most recently, the Best News Podcast for “Health For Mzansi: Sisters Talking Without Shame". The publication’s success is a testament to the team’s dedication and expertise.

“We're incredibly proud of the work we're doing at Health For Mzansi, and we're thrilled that our podcast has been recognised for its impact,” said Louwrens. “We're also excited to have Jo-Ann Prinsloo join our team as the new podcast host, and we look forward to taking our podcast to the next level.”

Health For Mzansi's success is particularly noteworthy in light of the health challenges facing young women in South Africa’s many Kasi communities and townships. According to new research, women in townships are more likely to experience poor health outcomes than those in urban areas. This is due to a variety of factors, including limited access to healthcare services, poverty, and a lack of education about health and wellness.

In addition, women in townships and areas where health and wellness knowledge is lacking are more likely to experience gender-based violence, which can have serious physical and mental health consequences. Health For Mzansi's focus on empowering young women with information about their health and wellbeing, as well as building and emphasising community and shared knowledge, is therefore crucial in addressing these issues.

“Our readers are our top priority, and we're committed to providing them with the information they need to live healthy and happy lives,” said Louwrens. “We’re thrilled to be making a positive impact in the lives of young women in these communities, and we’re excited to continue our work in the years to come.”

With its focus on empowering its readers, social media followers and podcast listeners with accurate, relevant, and practical health information, Health For Mzansi is set on shaking up the South African health news media space. As Louwrens puts it: “We are not just providing information, we’re providing hope. And that’s something that can make a real difference in the lives of our readers.”



